FAA Seeks to Reduce Midair Collision Risk at KDJT

The FAA is proposing to expand the boundaries of Class C airspace surrounding Donald J. Trump International Airport (KDJT) in Florida to reduce the potential for midair collisions in the terminal area.

The agency in a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) recommended expanding the vertical limits and lateral boundaries of the airport’s existing Class C airspace and creating two new areas.

It proposed raising the vertical limit of Area A, which extends from the surface up to 4,000 feet msl, to 5,000 feet msl. The rule would also extend the radial portion of Area A’s lateral boundary from a radius of 5 nm to 6 nm.

Area B’s northwestern boundary would be changed to match the newly proposed 6 nm radius for Area A, and its vertical limits would also rise from 4,000 to 5,000 feet msl. Area C, which has a 10 nm radius, would be modified to exclude Areas A and B and receive the same expansion of its vertical limits.

A proposed Area D would share Area B’s vertical limits from 1,600 to 5,000 feet msl. It would extend from Area C’s 10 nm radius and be bounded by Southern Boulevard to the south and the L-8 canal to the west.

A new Area E would extend as far as 22 nm from the airport and include the airspace of the Wellington Aero Club Airport (FD38) and Loxahatchee Airport (7FD6). It would have vertical limits from 2,600 to 5,000 feet msl.

The two new areas cover the airport’s primary arrival and departure corridors.

Within Class C airspace, pilots are required to maintain two-way radio communications with air traffic control and must have an operational transponder and ADS-B Out system.

Comments on the proposal are due by January 12.

Why The FAA Proposed the Changes

The FAA described the airspace surrounding Trump International (formerly Palm Beach International Airport) as “complex and crowded” due to its proximity to Palm Beach County Park Airport (KLNA).

The agency said aircraft traffic at the airport reached an all-time high of 20,500 operations in March 2023. At the same time, general aviation activity at the surrounding airports has risen. The FAA said these trends prompted it to conduct a staff study in August 2023. It determined that modifications to Trump International’s Class C airspace were needed.

During a 36-day sampling period in February and March 2023, the FAA recorded over 115 instances where aircraft required a “nonstandard” climb, descent, or vector to avoid conflict with nonparticipating VFR aircraft when receiving ATC services into or out of the airport. Participation in Class C services is voluntary for pilots flying VFR outside of Class C airspace.

During the same stretch, controllers filed more than 20 Air Traffic Safety Action Program (ATSAP) reports. Per the reports, aircraft on downwind to and on the final approach course to the airport’s runways 10L, 10R, and 14 were either taken off an approach or issued a climb or descent to deconflict.

“This data suggests that the existing Class C airspace does not adequately support the volume of aircraft operating in the congested DJT terminal area,” the NPRM reads. “ATC does not have an adequate level of flight information or control required to safely separate aircraft operating under IFR and these nonparticipating VFR aircraft.”

The FAA said that nonparticipating aircraft make unexpected heading and altitude changes when crossing the airport’s arrival and departure corridors. It said they often fly at altitudes that may trigger a conflict with arriving or departing aircraft.

According to the agency, expanding KDJT’s Class C airspace would “ensure controllers are aware of pilot intentions and promote increased safety and efficiency.” It said the change would lower midair collision risk, decrease controller workload, and minimize flight disruptions.

The FAA said the safety concerns leading to the proposed amendments existed before it proposed the creation of a Special Flight Rules Area for the airport in September.