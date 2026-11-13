NTSB Slams NYT Magazine Article On Aviation Safety

In an atypical move, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Thursday publicly criticized The New York Times Magazine for an article that it said “sensationalizes and politicizes tragedies.”

In the article, entitled “Is Air Travel Getting Less Safe?” author James Fallows wrote that Americans should be alarmed enough about aviation safety to “insist that today’s leaders recognize the miracle of air safety in all its robustness and all its fragility.”

According to his Times biography, Fallows is an instrument-rated private pilot who has logged more than 2,000 hours as pilot in command of single-engine aircraft. He wrote the 2001 book Free Flight about gridlock facing the commercial airline industry and how the rise of smaller, regional airplanes could help alleviate it.

The NTSB in a statement said it told the magazine that “aviation remains incredibly safe.” The agency contended that Fallows distorted remarks it provided in an interview on the safety of commercial air travel following the January 2025 midair collision over the Potomac River and asked the Times to “clarify these inaccuracies.”

Quotes in the article attributed to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy do not explicitly say aviation is less safe following the midair, which killed 67 people. She remarked that “we are seeing the vulnerabilities in real time,” which is prefaced by Fallows paraphrasing her as saying that air travel “remains astoundingly safe.”

Fallows wrote that “by every statistical measure, U.S. air travel remains phenomenally safe,” but draws the conclusion that the “foundations of that phenomenal safety record may be cracking, and the dangerous consequences are showing up.”

What The Data Says

Fallows contended that the rate of aviation accidents and close calls under President Donald Trump’s administration has “suggested a system under enormous strain” and represents an “extraordinary series of lapses, by any measure.”

He highlighted the stretch of zero major commercial passenger airline fatalities between the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 in 2009 and the 2025 midair collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk and commercial passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (KDCA). Fallows later brought up recent accidents and incidents such as the runway incursion at LaGuardia Airport (KLGA) in March and Amazon cargo jet overrun of Miami International Airport’s (KMIA) runway in September.

While these events have put aviation safety in the spotlight in the media and on Capitol Hill, the data does not necessarily support the skies becoming less safe.

The NTSB’s civil aviation accident dashboard recorded 1,201 civil aviation accidents in 2024, the most recent year for which data is available. Those accidents occurred at a rate of about 4.5 per 100,000 flight hours and contributed to 321 fatalities. Here’s how these figures compare to previous years:

2023: 1,214 accidents, about 4.6 per 100,000 flight hours, and 325 fatalities

2022: 1,280 accidents, about 5.4 per 100,000 flight hours, and 356 fatalities

2021: 1,220 accidents, about 5.2 per 100,000 flight hours, and 374 fatalities

2020: 1,141 accidents, about 5.6 per 100,000 flight hours, and 346 fatalities

2010: 1,507 accidents, about 6.6 per 100,000 flight hours, and 477 fatalities

The NTSB’s monthly aviation dashboard includes the number of recorded accidents—but not their rate or number of fatalities—from 2025 and ‘26 so far. Excluding the “other foreign” region category, there were 1,156 accidents in 2025 and 993 this year, as of Thursday. That’s compared to 1,176 in 2024, 1,131 in 2020, and 1,491 in 2010.

The NTSB’s data does not include incidents, such as close calls. The FAA’s runway incursion data provides another metric to examine. There have been 26 runway incursions per 1 million takeoffs and landings so far in 2026. The rate was 30 in ‘25 and ‘24, 33 in ‘23, 32 in ‘22, 33 in ‘21, and 28 in 2020.

The severity of those incursions has also declined in recent years. There have been 10 Category A and B events, the FAA’s most serious classification, in 2026. That compares to 14 in ‘25, seven in ‘24, 22 in ‘23, 18 in ‘22, 17 in ‘21, and 16 in 2020.

NTSB Calls Out Inaccuracies

In addition to criticizing the article’s characterization of air safety, the NTSB said it mischaracterized the agency’s role in the 1,500-hour requirement.

Fallows listed the controversial requirement among the results of the NTSB’s recommendations for the FAA following the 2009 Colgan Air crash. The NTSB issued 25 recommendations for the agency, but a specific 1,500-hour requirement was not among them. The rule originated from Congress’ FAA Airline Safety and FAA Extension Act of 2010 and was implemented in 2013.

The NTSB also said the article “incorrectly implies negligence on the Black Hawk pilots in the DCA midair collision.”

It states that the Black Hawk crew flew over the Potomac “through civilian traffic without monitoring its traffic-avoidance systems.” Investigators found that limitations of the traffic awareness and collision alerting systems on both aircraft precluded effective alerting to flight crews, not that they failed to adequately monitor them.

The NTSB also said it appreciates the resources directed to it by the Trump administration, “contrary to the tone of the article.”

“The resulting article distorts the responses provided with political statements in a clear attempt to malign the President and his Administration,” the agency wrote.

Fallows contended that the administration has “displayed an extraordinary unwillingness to learn new lessons, and in some cases it seems to be unlearning the old ones.” He cited the purge of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee (ASAC) and gutting of federal advisory panels such as the Research, Engineering and Development Advisory Committee (REDAC), as well as the firing of hundreds of FAA employees.