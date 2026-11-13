Air Force Academy Cadets to Train On Aerobatic T-19A Kestrel

The U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursday unveiled a new aerobatic training aircraft to support its airmanship program.

An Air Force spokesperson told digital news outlet Breaking Defense that cadets will train on four two-seat, single-engine Game Composites GB1 Gamebirds, which the service has designated the T-19A Kestrel. The spokesperson said corporate and civilian donations funded the $3 million procurement and that the Air Force will spend about $1 million annually to sustain the aerobats.

The Air Force is contending with a persistent shortage of pilots. It is also developing the T-7 Red Hawk trainer to replace its aging T-38 Talons, though that program has encountered difficulties including airworthiness risks.

The new T-19A, the Academy’s first powered aerobatic aircraft, made its public debut at Peterson Space Force Base (KCOS) in Colorado during a flyover for cadets.

“From inception to delivery, these aircraft reflect the speed and innovation that strengthens the Department of the Air Force,” said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink in a news release. “As the Kestrel program matures at USAFA, cadets will eventually take on a greater role in training and demonstrations — better preparing them for active-duty pilot training after graduation.”

Introducing the T-19A

Per the news release, the T-19A recently completed its final military certification flights. It is now fully cleared for Academy use at Davis Airfield (KAFF).

“Going from an idea to four aircraft built and delivered in 10 months is unprecedented and a testament to the vision, dedication, and teamwork of everyone who made this possible,” said Air Force Chief of Staff General Ken Wilsbach.

Cadets recommended the designation “Kestrel” as a nod to the species of falcons known for agility, acceleration, vision, and precision. The four aircraft will bolster the Academy’s airmanship program, allowing cadets to build flight time and experience before they enter the Air Force or undergraduate pilot training.

They will also support a future aerobatic training curriculum. The service described the Kestrel as a state-of-the-art platform that will help it field a “nationally competitive aerobatic and demonstration team.” The Academy chose six active-duty military pilots to develop and execute the aerobatic training curriculum.

“This aircraft will provide an opportunity to train our cadets in ways that were previously not possible,” said Lieutenant General Paul D. Moga, the Academy’s superintendent.

The initial cadre of active-duty pilots will perform at recruiting events and air shows nationwide. Later, they are expected to participate in competitions including the International Aerobatic Club.

A select cohort of Academy cadets will be mentored in the T-19A each year. They will rely on a robust Safety Management System tailored for low-altitude, high-performance aerobatics.