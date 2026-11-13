Formula 1 Partners With Archer for Future Electric Air Taxi Service

Formula 1 is exploring the use of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi services to offer fans faster transportation to and from its Grand Prix events.

The global motor racing competition on Thursday announced a multiyear partnership with eVTOL aircraft developer Archer Aviation with a view toward integrating Archer’s flagship, four-passenger Midnight into Formula 1’s race weekend experience. The partners plan to study dedicated dropoff and pickup locations at Formula 1 circuits and the inclusion of air taxi services in ticket offerings.

Formula 1 said the introduction of eVTOL aircraft will be subject to regulatory approval. Archer aims to certify Midnight for commercial passenger operations by 2027.

“This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to work together to explore how new ideas and technologies can continue to evolve and elevate the experience we create for our fans at our events,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1, in a statement.

Air Taxis At Formula 1 Events

The all-electric Midnight is being developed to offer quiet, zero-emission, 10-20-minute flights, with a maximum range of 100 miles and speed up to 150 mph. It comprises 12 propellers, half of which support only vertical takeoff and landing. The other six are tilt propellers designed to enable the aircraft’s transition from vertical to wingborne flight.

Archer’s goal is to dramatically reduce travel times and expand where aircraft can operate using a network of vertiports. These sites would resemble heliports but could be located away from airports, with the addition of charging stations for electric aircraft. Archer this year announced plans for a vertiport in downtown Los Angeles but has yet to demonstrate the transition from vertical to wingborne forward flight using its prototype aircraft.

As Archer pursues FAA certification of Midnight, Formula 1 plans to introduce motorsport fans to the aircraft. It named Archer an “Official Supporter” and said its aircraft would appear at events such as the Los Angeles Grand Prix.

In October, a prototype was displayed at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas, a planned node in Archer’s Austin, Texas network. The company is also planning air taxi services to and from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and mentioned in a news release that the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix takes place there.

“With 830 million fans worldwide, Formula 1 gives us a global audience of prospective passengers who are as obsessed with high-performance vehicles as we are,” said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer.

The air taxi developer has leveraged other high-profile sporting events to market its future services. It secured partnerships with the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Super Bowl LXI in 2027 through the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, which leads the host committees for both events. However, Archer did not conduct flight demonstrations at World Cup venues and has not announced plans to do so at Super Bowl LXI.

The company was also chosen as the official air taxi provider of the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, by which time it hopes to begin flying paying customers. Goldstein told FLYING at the Paris Air Show that Archer aims to offer on-demand passenger service between Olympic venues. In 2024, it said it was collaborating with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams on potential exclusive vertiports that would be part of its LA network.

Archer’s Road to Certification

Archer last week said the FAA awarded it a Market Survey Special Airworthiness Certificate that will allow it to conduct piloted operations in Los Angeles ahead of the Olympics. The company has been flying its prototype aircraft across California as part of a demonstration campaign.

Those flights all involved conventional takeoff and landing operations using runways. Archer plans to advance to VTOL operations during the FAA’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), through which it is part of projects led by the Texas Department of Transportation, Florida Department of Transportation, and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The eIPP is intended to allow eVTOL manufacturers to gather operational data through demonstrations at airports and other sites. Archer has not yet begun activities under the federal program but has said it plans to before the end of 2026.

Though the eIPP could give it valuable flying experience, Archer will still need to put a preproduction Midnight prototype through the FAA’s type inspection authorization (TIA) process before it receives authorization for routine commercial operations.