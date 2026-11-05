Axis Jet Gains FAA Approval for Part 135 Pilot Development Program

Axis Jet, a Northern California private aviation company, has received FAA approval for a Part 135 pilot development program aimed at training and advancing commercial pilots internally.

Matt Bosco, co-founder of Axis Jet, described the program as a structured opportunity for pilots earlier in their careers to gain experience, develop their skills, and work toward advancement in professional aviation.

Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, Axis Jet provides private aircraft charter, management, sales, and acquisition services to aircraft owners and private aviation customers.

“We want to create opportunities for good pilots to build meaningful careers here,” Bosco said in a news release. “That means investing in their training, giving them the right support, and creating a path for them to grow with us. It’s good for our pilots, good for our customers, and important to the long-term success of Axis Jet.”

To be eligible the applicants need to hold a commercial pilot certificate and a second-class medical certificate.

Bosco said the program is part of a broader commitment to building talent from within and creating long-term career opportunities as the company grows.

Axis Jet recently brought its charter operations together under a single FAA Part 135 operating certificate. The company consolidated operations previously conducted under Eldorado Air and Modesto Executive Air Charter into a single FAA Part 135 certificate under Modesto Executive Air Charter, doing business as Axis Jet.

The company offers a versatile fleet of turboprop and jet aircraft, operating under an FAA Part 135 certificate authorized for aircraft with 10 or more passenger seats, providing private charter services throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Bringing these operations together has been a significant undertaking, and I’m proud of the work our team has put into making it happen,” Bosco said. “We’ve built our business on strong relationships, experienced people, and a commitment to taking care of our customers. This brings those strengths together under one operation and puts us in a great position for what’s ahead.”