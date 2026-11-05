Wheels Up to Add 6 New Phenom 300Es

Charter provider Wheels Up said Thursday that it signed a definitive agreement for six factory-new Embraer Phenom 300E light jets to be delivered in the second half of 2027.

The company said the new additions will help it support growing customer demand for premium offerings.

George Mattson, CEO of Wheels Up, said in a news release that the company added more than 1,500 members to its Signature program in its first year. Launched in September 2025, the program offers guaranteed year-round access and nationwide availability for its on-demand services for a $200,000 deposit and $500 monthly fee.

The new Phenom 300Es will be configurable for eight to 11 occupants, including one or two crew, and be capable of single-pilot operations. Two Pratt & Whitney PW535E1 engines give the jet a high-speed cruise of 464 knots at 45,000 feet. Range is up to 2,010 nm with five passengers and NBAA IFR reserves.

The cockpit is equipped with Garmin’s G3000 Prodigy Touch flight deck as well as a Synthetic Vision system, runway overrun awareness and alerting system (ROAAS), and brake-by-wire with antiskid.

For passengers, the jet’s cabin includes 84 cubic feet of stowage volume, the largest windows in its class, LED lighting, and an in-flight entertainment system. Wheels Up said the new additions will arrive with satellite Wi-Fi already installed.

The agreement marks the charter provider’s first direct purchase of new aircraft from Embraer after what it described as “nearly three years of discussions.”

“This agreement marks an important milestone in our relationship with Wheels Up and reflects the work and planning that began in 2024 to bring new Phenom 300E aircraft into their fleet,” said Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. “We are proud that this first agreement brings the world’s best-selling, most delivered light jet to more Wheels Up customers.”

Wheels Up’s Modernization Push

The new 300Es will join the 29 Phenom 300/300E jets and 15 Bombardier Challenger 300 series aircraft already in Wheels Up’s fleet

As of April, the company exclusively operates the Phenom 300/300E and Challenger 300/350, which it began adding in 2025. It lowered the average age of its fleet by about a decade after retiring its legacy jets, including the Citation Encore+, Citation CJ3+, Hawker 400XP, Falcon 2000, Challenger 604, Gulfstream GIV-SP, Gulfstream G450, King Air 350i, and several midsize, super midsize, and extended long-range models.

Wheels Up is working with Embraer and Bombardier to develop standardized liveries, interiors, and other improvements for its new additions. The company has an agreement with Gogo Business Aviation to equip the entire fleet of new Phenom and Challenger aircraft with Galileo HDX Wi-Fi by the end of 2026. It maintains other charter services through its partner network.

Wheels Up also continues to deepen its relationship with Delta Air Lines, which owns a 36 percent stake and is the company’s largest shareholder.

Wheels Up members receive Delta perks such as self-booking for Delta flights on its platform. Customers can fly with Wheels Up for the final leg after booking a Delta flight into a major hub airport.

On Thursday, Wheels Up announced that Delta committed an additional $100 million revolving credit facility to support its growth.

Wheels Up also said Thursday that its Signature program delivered the majority of its private jet flight revenue in the third quarter of 2026. Its Phenom and Challenger fleet revenue increased by 120 percent for the quarter, but total private jet flight revenue of $143.9 million was down 7 percent as the company winds down its legacy programs. Total gross bookings were also down 15 percent year over year due to lower group charter, cargo, and on-demand charter volume.

“As we look ahead to 2027, we are focused on completing the full sunset of legacy membership programs and continuing to scale the Wheels Up Signature Membership, expanding high-quality revenue, improving productivity, maximizing the value driven by our premium fleet, and deepening our strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines to support long-term profitable growth,” said Mattson.