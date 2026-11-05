This 2019 Mooney M20V Acclaim Ultra Is a Rapid, One-Owner ‘AircraftForSale' Top Pick

Each day, the team at Aircraft For Sale picks an airplane that catches our attention because it is unique, represents a good deal, or has other interesting qualities. You can read Aircraft For Sale: Today’s Top Pick at FLYINGMag.com daily.

Today’s Top Pick is a 2019 Mooney M20V Acclaim Ultra.

Developed during the mid-1950s, the Mooney M20 initially attracted attention for how well it performed on modest power. Early models were equipped with 150 hp Lycoming O-320 engines like those that would later power basic trainers, including the Cessna 172 Skyhawk and Piper PA-28 Cherokee.

This 2019 Mooney has a sleek, luxury-car style interior. [Credit: Seitz Aviation]



Soon the M20 received an upgrade to the 180 hp Lycoming O-360, forming a combination that would stick for decades. Many Mooney devotees still consider these long-produced models to be the best.

Through the 1980s the M20 gradually gained more power and speed from a range of ever-larger, naturally aspirated, and turbocharged Continental and Lycoming engines. Even though they no longer sipped fuel as lightly as earlier models, the aircraft remained models of efficiency when compared with typical four-place piston singles.

For pilots who longed to explore the edges of the M20’s potential performance envelope, the aircraft for sale today could be a dream come true.

Powered by a turbocharged big-bore Continental engine, the Acclaim Ultra has a maximum cruise speed around 242 ktas. Many pilots will dial back the power to a more economical fuel burn rate, but even then, they can still fly easily at more than 200 ktas.

Production of the Acclaim Ultra ended in 2019 when Mooney’s factory closed. The aircraft is still recognized as the fastest production piston single and a highly sought-after traveling machine.

This 2019 Mooney M20V Acclaim Ultra has 620 hours on the airframe and 620 hours since new on its 280 hp Continental TSIO-550-G and Hartzell three-blade aluminum propeller. The aircraft has been maintained at a designated Mooney repair station. It is equipped for flight into known icing and has a useful load of 975 pounds.

Garmin G1000 NXi avionics highlight the Acclaim Ultra’s panel. [Credit: Seitz Aviation]



The panel features a Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite with GFC 700 integrated autopilot, dual WAAS GPS navigators, GDU 1054 MFD and PFD, Synthetic Vision, terrain awareness and traffic information, GMA 1347 audio panel, and GTX 345 transponder with ADS-B In and Out.

Additional equipment includes a built-in oxygen system, Precise Flight speed brakes, and dual electrical system.

Pilots seeking cruise speeds in excess of 200 ktas from a compact, efficient piston single should consider this 2019 Mooney M20V, which is available for $749,000 on AircraftForSale.

If you’re interested in financing, you can do so with FLYING Finance. Use our airplane loan calculator to calculate your estimated monthly payments. Or, to speak with an aviation finance specialist, visit flyingfinance.com.