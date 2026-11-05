Atlantic Aviation Unit Plans Service From NYC's Barges and Piers

Atlantic Aviation is looking to bring aviation services to the barges and piers of New York City.

Through its subsidiaryVertiports by Atlantic (VBA), the FBO, which operates 108 locations across North America, plans to turn new and existing sites in the Big Apple into hubs for manufacturer Electra’s EL9 Ultra Short. The nine-passenger EL9, an initial prototype of which is under construction, is being developed to take off and land in just 150 feet.

VBA’s memorandum of understanding with Electra to study infrastructure requirements in New York City is part of a “broader collaboration” to explore opportunities in other regions, both in the U.S. Northeast and beyond, the partners said in a news release Thursday.

“Electra’s ability to operate from dramatically smaller footprints presents exciting opportunities to reimagine how regional air transportation connects with urban environments,” said VBA CEO Kevin Cox.

Electra is also partnered with rival FBO Signature Aviation and Italy’s UrbanV—which in 2025 created a joint venture to create a U.S. network of electrified aviation infrastructure—to develop EL9 operating sites in cities nationwide.

How It Would Work

Electra’s hybrid-electric EL9 will be designed for short-haul, high-frequency operations in urban and suburban settings. Eight Evolito electric engines spread across the front of the wing would enable quiet, wingborne cruise at about 175 knots.

At full payload of 3,000 pounds—or a pilot plus nine passengers and 50 pounds of luggage apiece—the EL9 has a projected range of 330 nm. Its maximum range with no payload would be about 1,100 nm.

Those features, combined with its ultra short takeoff and landing (STOL) ability using blown-lift aerodynamics, are designed to unlock operations from soccer field-sized spaces. The EL9 would take off at speeds as slow as 35 knots, according to Electra.

“By blowing the wing, it sees what the propellers give it, not what the free stream is doing,” test pilot Cody Allee said of the company’s smaller EL2 demonstrator, which landed at Manhattan’s Downtown Skyport (KJRB) in October. “Basically, you make your own lift. You’ve got a collective that allows you to add power in a helicopter, essentially lift. The throttle does the same thing in this airplane.”

Though it is only a prototype, Allee told FLYING that the EL2 is unlike any aircraft he has flown, offering a unique blend of maneuverability and safety. Before landing, he showed off the demonstrator’s low-speed handling by making a few tight turns over the barge at about 40 knots.

“If I were to pull the power off, we’d stall instantly,” he said. “But with the power on, I’m at 40, 45 knots doing 20 alpha, and it just makes the speed—and thus the turn radius—really, really tight.”

Electra will need to prove that the larger EL9 has the same ultra STOL ability as the prototype. It will use a new, clean-sheet wing, which J.P. Stewart, Electra’s senior vice president of product development, described as a “big, full-span, slotted flap.” Stewart estimated that Allee used just 100 feet for takeoff and landing at the Downtown Skyport, but Electra projects the EL9 will require about 150 feet.

Initially, the airplane will fly at airport locations. Eventually, though, the goal is to enable operations from rooftops, parking lots, fields, barges, malls, casinos, and resorts. As a potential EL9 access point, the Downtown Skyport could enable time savings of about 3 hours and 45 minutes for trips to Boston, 3 hours and 30 minutes to Washington, D.C., and 45 minutes to Philadelphia, Electra estimates.

For October’s demonstration, the EL2 required only green diamonds on either end of the barge to guide Allee’s alignment and a small “L” marking the desired touchdown zone to be added to the helipad.