Chart Wise: Wichita ILS or Local Rwy 1L

Home to a great deal of aviation manufacturing history, Wichita, Kansas, also happens to boast a big airport (KICT) with parallel runways that you just might get to use if you need to fly an approach. In the worst of weather, the ILS or LOC RWY 1L might be your best choice.

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (KICT) approach in Kansas [Credit: Jeppesen]

A. Lighting to Help Find the Airport

Why might this runway be your best choice? Well, we don’t normally start here, but a look down at the airport diagram in the lower right shows us that the slightly over 10,000-foot-long Runway 1L/19R has in-runway lighting. This is depicted by the white circles along the runway path instead of it being all filled in black. We can also see there is High Intensity Runway Lighting (HIRL) on all runways and that, specifically for Runway 1L, there is Touchdown Zone and Centerline (TDZ/CL Rwy 1L) lighting offered. In those very low-visibility days, this is going to help pilots find the runway at the bottom of the approach.

B. Parallel Approaches Possible

With parallel runways that are well spaced, a note in the upper section of the chart highlights that there may be simultaneous approaches happening at the same time. Be sure to stay on your localizer course, and if for any reason you find yourself headed toward a full-scale deflection, go missed and communicate with ATC immediately.

C. IAF/FAF

The IAF and FAF are the same point on this approach. While a feeder route from the ICT (Wichita) VOR is present, a pilot could use it to navigate via the 149-degree radial to the CHITO outer marker. From there they would need to perform a course reversal or establish into the hold at CHITO to start the approach if not being vectored by Wichita Approach to establish onto the approach. No DME is offered to identify the CHITO intersection or outer marker, so the pilot will have to do it using analog methods such as the cross radial and interception of the glide slope on the localizer if they’re not using an IFR GPS system to do so.

D. Outer and Inner Markers

Remember those blinking lights on your panel or audio panel and the sounds you were taught about when you learned to be an instrument pilot? Many of us get lazy and ignore them and don’t monitor the audio for them on ILS approaches in our GPS-focused flying days. But this approach offers an outer and an inner marker for the pilot to identify the FAF at CHITO and an inner marker at the missed approach point. Be sure to watch for the blue-and-white lights and select to monitor the audio for the “marker beacons” on this approach for additional information to identify passage of the FAF and reaching the missed approach point.

E. Climb Before Turning on the Missed

Going missed on this approach requires the pilot to climb first to 3,000 feet msl before they turn toward the ICT VOR, while they continue to 3,600 feet msl, where they will hold north of the VOR on the inbound track of 180 degrees. A standard one-minute hold with left turns is depicted. If the weather is too low to land, you may choose to hold over the fix to give yourself time to figure out an alternative instead of attempting this approach again.

This column first appeared in the September Issue 974 of the FLYING print edition.

