Shield AI Builds Full-Scale Autonomous VTOL Fighter Prototype

Shield AI on Wednesday announced that it built an initial prototype for a new kind of fighter aircraft.

The company unveiled the design of its X-Bat, billed as the first autonomous, vertical takeoff and launch (VTOL) strike fighter, in October 2025. It said Wednesday that the first full-scale X-Bat prototype is now complete and heading from its development facility in Texas to its flight test facility at Newton City-County Airport (KEWK) in Kansas.

According to Aviation Week, the prototype’s first flight is planned later this year.

Armor Harris, Shield AI’s senior vice president of aircraft engineering, said in a blog post that the company moved quickly to develop the prototype because a “capability is only useful if it arrives in time to matter.”

“We cannot take decades to develop an aircraft when the need is already here,” Harris said.

According to the blog post, the initial phase of X-Bat testing will prove out the vehicle’s unique VTOL and recovery capability. The first tests will take place on the aircraft’s trailer-mounted launch-and-recovery vehicle (LRV), designed to launch it vertically and catch it at the end of a mission. The prototype will then be tested while suspended from a crane to prevent a crash due to an engine stall or other issue. After that, untethered flights will begin.

Shield AI aims to fly a mission-capable X-Bat in 2028 and begin production in 2029 at a facility in Washington.

Ryan Tseng, Shield AI’s president and co-founder, said Tuesday during the International Fighter Conference in Germany that the first prototype will soon be followed by two more, per Aviation Week.

Addressing Risks

Shield AI said Wednesday that it has conducted wind tunnel testing, engine testing, and thermal testing to address “major technical risks.”

According to Aviation Week, Tseng said those risks include sustained operation of the fighter’s GE Aerospace F110 engine in a vertical attitude. Another challenge will be managing exhaust temperatures when operating from ships. The company plans to integrate a jet blast deflector into the X-Bat’s LRV to mitigate the heat.

The tailsitter’s engine will use an afterburner to support vertical launch. But Tseng said recovery will be performed without the afterburner. Instead, the vehicle is designed to perform a controlled approach before contacting the LRV and engaging a latch for recovery.

Shield AI’s X-Bat

The X-Bat is intended to carry weapons internally and externally for air-to-ground strike missions, perform air-to-air and electronic warfare, and conduct other missions such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

It will operate independently of runways from ships, remote islands, and other sites lacking traditional infrastructure. The idea is to give militaries, several of which have expressed interest in the platform, more—and more covert—operating sites.

Combined with a range beyond 2,000 nm and operating ceiling above 50,000 feet, Aviation Week reported the X-Bat will have a payload up to 6,000 pounds. Its 39-foot wingspan makes it smaller than legacy fighters. But Shield AI said it will be about twice the size of the U.S. Air Force’s initial Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), for which General Atomics and Anduril have been awarded production contracts. It will also carry more sensors than the CCA.

The X-Bat’s development is backed by $200 million from U.S. Navy programs and $200 million of Shield AI’s own money.

Hivemind Pilot

The X-Bat will be powered by an AI-enabled autonomy platform called Hivemind Pilot. The platform is designed for a single commander to maneuver teams of X-Bats—or pair them with crewed fighters as loyal wingmen—in GPS and communications-degraded environments. Hivemind is designed to integrate with current and future Air Force and Navy autonomy frameworks.

According to Shield AI, Hivemind has been deployed on more than 30 platforms, including Anduril’s YFQ44A Fury CCA. The Air Force in June awarded it a production contract to integrate the software across multiple CCA platforms.

Hivemind is also being evaluated on the Airbus H145 helicopter under the U.S. Marine Corps’ Aerial Logistics Connector (ALC) program and on Northrop Grumman’s Talon IQ autonomous testbed. Shield AI also has an agreement with Honeywell Aerospace, under which Honeywell will develop an autonomy software stack built on a Hivemind software development kit, paired with its Anthem avionics, navigation, and sensing systems.