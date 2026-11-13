Flushing’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of national brands hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 7029 W. Mount Morris Rd, Flushing, MI 48433

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find what they need, run the cash register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you have some customer service experience and can handle lifting 30–50 lbs and staying active your whole shift. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible team members.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Flushing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day store operations: freight, stocking, inventory control, safety, and team coaching. This is a good step up if you have retail leadership experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of office, sales floor, and outdoor work. Full-time team members are eligible for a broad benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and more.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Primary Area: Owosso, MI (servicing Flushing & Swartz Creek as secondary locations)

(servicing as secondary locations) Type: Part-time (10–15 hrs/week)

Salary: $15.00–$17.00/hour (based on experience)

Stock and tidy shelves, build displays, and keep Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, and other snacks looking great in local stores. You’ll drive your own car between locations (with mileage reimbursement), lift up to 25 lbs regularly and sometimes push/pull over 50 lbs, and work mostly mornings (Sun, Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat – 7:00 AM start). Includes 401(k), EAP, health & well-being program, internet reimbursement, and safety gear.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.