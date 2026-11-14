Irish fans will recognize the newest face of ABC’s long-running dating franchise: former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has been named the lead for Season 30 of “The Bachelor.”

The 27-year-old was revealed during the November 13 episode of “Good Morning America.” In its announcement, ABC stated, “Sam Hartman is changing the game as the leading man of the 30th season of ‘The Bachelor.’ The 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate. With the same leadership and heart that won over fans on the field, Hartman will begin handing out roses as he searches for love.”

Photo by Pro Football Network

Notre Dame Football QB to Star in 'The Bachelor' Season 30

Hartman spent the 2023 season in South Bend after transferring from Wake Forest. Wearing No. 10, he started all 12 games for the Fighting Irish, completing 191 of 301 passes for 2,689 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He helped guide Notre Dame to a 9-3 record and posted one of the higher single-season passer ratings in program history at the time. His college career totals finished at 15,656 passing yards and 134 touchdown passes, with the bulk of the work coming during five seasons at Wake Forest, where he set the ACC record for career touchdown passes.

Now a member of the Washington Commanders’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Hartman becomes only the second NFL quarterback to lead the show, following current host Jesse Palmer (who starred on Season 5). Hartman said he initially turned the opportunity down—“Honestly, at first I was like, ‘No way’”—until Palmer spoke with him about the experience. “When people are saying ‘I do,’ they don’t ask you where you met, they just ask if you wanna do it forever,” Hartman explained on GMA.

He described the partner he’s seeking as competitive, driven, and compassionate, noting that his family’s background in medicine (his father is an orthopedic spine surgeon, his mother a retired labor and delivery nurse, and his brother is in residency) shaped that view. He also admitted nerves about dating 30 women at once, joking that he already has a tough time holding a conversation with one.

Season 30 premieres Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu. The return comes after the franchise’s last “Bachelor” season (with Grant Ellis) aired in early 2025 and a planned “Bachelorette” season was canceled. For Notre Dame fans, it’s another chapter for a quarterback who once directed the Irish offense—this time calling plays in a very different kind of competition.



