Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has been ruled out for Sunday’s NFC North matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, dealing a notable blow to the offense as the team prepares for the latest edition of the Border Battle.

Hockenson, who leads the Vikings in receptions this season with 35 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns, will miss the contest due to wrist and chest injuries. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday after appearing to suffer the ailments during last Monday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. The ruling was confirmed on the team’s final injury report Friday afternoon.

Photo by Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings to Face Packers Without TE TJ Hockenson

The absence marks the first game Hockenson will miss in 2026 after playing in all eight contests so far. It also leaves Minnesota without its top two tight ends, as Josh Oliver remains on injured reserve. Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew are expected to handle the bulk of the snaps at the position, with the possibility of elevating Devin Culp from the practice squad if needed. Hockenson’s absence should free up additional targets for wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, though Addison himself is listed as questionable with a thumb injury.

The Vikings enter the game at 6-2 and are coming off a short week after hosting the Bills on Monday Night Football. That compressed schedule appears to have contributed to a lengthy injury list. In addition to Hockenson, the team has ruled out linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion), defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle), receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) and quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring). Cashman is the team’s leading tackler, while Murray had been the starting quarterback earlier in the season.

Kirk Cousins will make his first start for the Vikings since tearing his Achilles in Green Bay in October 2023. The 38-year-old was acquired via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the deadline and practiced fully later in the week. Carson Wentz is expected to serve as the backup.

The game, set for noon CT, is the 133rd meeting between the longtime rivals. Minnesota will try to stay near the top of the NFC North standings despite the absences, while Green Bay also enters with several key players either out or questionable.



