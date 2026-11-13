Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons faced accusations of a dirty playstyle from Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke following the Bears’ 27-24 victory on Sunday Night Football.

The game, played at Soldier Field in Week 9, saw Chicago improve to 7-2 despite five turnovers from the offense, including four interceptions by quarterback Caleb Williams. The defense’s effort, bolstered by Simmons’ presence, proved decisive as the Bears secured a walk-off field goal.

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Bears' Jeffery Simmons Accused of Dirty Playstyle by Buccaneers Player

Goedeke, speaking after the contest, claimed Simmons repeatedly held offensive linemen during pass protection to free up edge rushers. He described the tactic as one Simmons is known for, stating it occurred twice against him and allowed Chicago’s defensive ends to pressure the quarterback. Goedeke also alleged a cheap shot, saying Simmons came at his head and, on another occasion, drilled a tackle on the side of the head.

He expressed respect for Simmons but said some elements of his game have no place in football and feel outdated. Goedeke added that he has raised similar issues with officials without success.

Simmons, acquired by the Bears from the Tennessee Titans in a trade involving multiple first-round picks just before the deadline, has made an immediate impact in his first two games with Chicago. Against the Buccaneers he recorded a sack, four tackles, and a pass deflection while drawing double teams that opened opportunities for teammates. The Bears’ front generated four sacks overall and limited Tampa Bay’s efficiency on third downs.

A Bears teammate pushed back on the claims. Guard Jonah Jackson said the trenches involve physical, rough play and noted that Buccaneers defenders were launching themselves at Chicago’s offensive line throughout the game. He framed the back-and-forth as typical football rather than something unique to Simmons.

The exchange highlights the intensity along the line of scrimmage in a high-stakes prime-time matchup. For a Bears team riding a winning streak and eyeing the top of the NFC North, Simmons’ disruptive presence has already altered opposing game plans, even as the style of his play draws scrutiny from opponents. No formal penalties related to the alleged actions were reported from the game, and Simmons has not publicly addressed the comments.



