Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is recovering from surgery on a broken and dislocated right thumb, with a typical recovery window of six to 10 weeks, head coach Jesse Minter announced Friday. The injury occurred on the opening snap of the Ravens’ Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills on November 1 at Highmark Stadium.

Jackson, who had just returned from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for several games earlier in the season, left the contest almost immediately. The thumb injury to his throwing hand required surgery, which has been completed. Minter said in a team statement that Jackson is doing well and is doing everything he can to return, though recovery timelines for this type of injury are difficult to predict precisely. Progress in rehabilitation will determine when he is cleared.

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Ravens Give Painful Lamar Jackson Injury Update

A six-week recovery from the November 1 date would place a possible return around mid-December, near Week 16. The longer end of the range would mean Jackson misses the remainder of the regular season and would not be available until the early stages of the postseason, if the Ravens qualify. Baltimore currently sits at 4-5 and is outside the AFC playoff picture but remains within striking distance of the final wild-card spot.

In Jackson’s absence, the Ravens have turned to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, acquired in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals. Brissett is expected to start Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have really struggled defensively this season, allowing the seventh-most yards per pass attempt and the fifth-most points per game.

Jackson had produced solid numbers before the thumb injury, completing 68 of 97 passes for 967 yards with six touchdowns and one interception, while also contributing on the ground. The Ravens have their bye in Week 13, which falls within the recovery window, followed by a stretch of AFC North games.

Minter emphasized that the organization is focused on playing its best football over the second half of the season while Jackson continues his recovery. No exact return date has been set, and the team will monitor his progress closely in the coming weeks.



