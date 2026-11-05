Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in federal court, listing more than $3.45 million in debts largely connected to civil claims stemming from a 2024 high-speed crash in Dallas.

Court documents filed Wednesday in the Northern District of Texas show Rice, 26, reporting approximately $677,054 in personal assets. That total includes $421,825 in deferred compensation and about $13,640 across checking accounts. He lists no real estate ownership and states that he rents his residence. Among the assets is his Super Bowl LVIII ring, which he valued at $160,000 and has used as collateral for legal fees with attorney Thomas McMurray.

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Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

Rice claimed he has earned $1.25 million so far in 2026. His largest listed creditor is still owed roughly $979,837 from a 2025 civil settlement tied to the crash. More than $2.1 million of the overall debt relates to civil litigations that have been settled or are pending, according to the filing. He is disputing certain amounts, including roughly $700,000 connected to crash victims and $200,000 from a separate lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend who has alleged repeated assaults between 2023 and 2025.

The March 30, 2024, incident on North Central Expressway in Dallas involved a rented Lamborghini driven by Rice and a Corvette driven by a friend. Prosecutors said the Lamborghini was traveling at high speed—reports have cited 119 mph—before a multi-vehicle collision that injured several people. Rice previously reached settlements totaling more than $1 million with some victims. He also served a 30-day jail sentence earlier in 2026 after violating probation terms linked to the case and received an NFL suspension before returning to the Chiefs.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy allows individuals facing financial hardship to have non-exempt assets liquidated to pay creditors. Rice’s filing indicates a creditors’ meeting is scheduled for December. His bankruptcy attorney and the Chiefs declined to comment when contacted by reporters.

Rice was selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and contributed to the team’s Super Bowl LVIII championship as a rookie. He is currently playing under his original four-year rookie contract and is set to become a free agent after the 2026 season. The bankruptcy filing adds a new financial layer to the ongoing legal matters that have followed the 2024 crash.3 web pages



