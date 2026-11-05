Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has added “best-selling author” to her rapidly growing list of accomplishments. Her debut picture book, EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams, has climbed to No. 7 on Amazon’s overall Books best-seller list just days after its November 3, 2026, release.

The 32-page hardcover, illustrated by Adriana Predoi and published by Random House Books for Young Readers, is written for children ages 4 to 8. It carries a list price of $19.99 and currently holds a 4.9-star rating from early reviewers. The book is also a best-seller in the Children’s Books on Girls’ & Women’s Issues category.

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Caitlin Clark Becomes Amazon Best Seller With New Kids Book

Caitlin Clark, the Fever’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and a transformative figure in women’s basketball, drew the book’s central idea from a quote that hung above the mirror in her childhood bedroom: “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA.” The rhyming story emphasizes the importance of family, friends, teammates, and giving a little extra effort and love in everyday moments.

“Basketball has given me so many incredible opportunities, but what has always meant the most to me are the people who’ve supported me along the way,” Clark said in a statement when the project was first announced. “I hope this book reminds kids that they’re never alone in chasing their dreams and that giving a little extra to the people and moments is what makes them EXTRAordinary.”

In interviews surrounding the launch, Clark noted that her mother, an English major and avid reader, helped with the project. She described the message as true to how she was raised—believing in yourself a little extra and recognizing that success comes with the support of those around you. The vibrant illustrations show children playing basketball and sharing joyful moments, reinforcing themes of teamwork and perseverance that resonate with fans who have watched Clark’s rise from Iowa to the Indiana Fever.

For families, her new children's book offers a local connection to one of the state’s most visible athletes. Caitlin Clark’s presence has already driven record attendance and interest in the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Her children’s book extends that reach off the court, giving young readers in Indianapolis and across the state a motivational story rooted in the same competitive spirit and community focus she brings to the WNBA.



