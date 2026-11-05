Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Drops Brutal ‘Prized Calf’ Line Amid Colts Trade Rumors

As the NFL trade deadline approaches next week, the uncertainty surrounding Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is weighing on his family. In a TikTok video shared this week, Taylor’s wife, Ayanna, described the ongoing speculation as a “waiting game” that is “driving me crazy.”

“This waiting game is driving me crazy. I feel like a prized calf waiting for the slaughter,” she said. “It’s gonna happen today? Tomorrow? Is it never gonna happen? And I genuinely cannot decide what’s worse: being blindsided and sent away or being the last one standing knowing what may be coming to pick for you.” She referenced the Colts’ recent 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 1, calling it unlike previous defeats she has seen over the years, and asked whether “your entire life might change and you just don’t know when.”

Photo by ayannaly_/IG

Jonathan Taylor’s Wife is Going Crazy From Colts Trade Rumors

The comments come as the Colts, sitting at 2-6, have shifted into a rebuild. After owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon fired general manager Chris Ballard, interim GM Ed Dodds oversaw trades of longtime pillars Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

Taylor, a 2020 second-round pick who has spent his entire career in Indianapolis and ranks first in franchise history in rushing touchdowns, has drawn significant interest. Multiple reports indicate the Colts are seeking a high return—comparable to the package the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey in 2022—and have heard from teams including the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and others. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and others have noted that while interest exists, the Colts have not yet received an offer matching their asking price, and they may wait until after Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys before making further moves.

Ayanna has previously posted about the emotional toll of the recent roster changes, expressing that her mind was “spiraling” after the Nelson and Buckner deals and questioning whether the family needed to prepare for a move before their daughter’s first Halloween. Taylor himself has largely stayed focused on the field and the upcoming Cowboys game, describing the speculation as “noise” while declining to confirm or deny any trade request.

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