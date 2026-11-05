San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch indicated Thursday that wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are unlikely to play Sunday when the 49ers host the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium.

Speaking on KNBR, Lynch said the team hopes to get both players “back in the fold” in the coming weeks, while noting that Evans is “probably likely” to miss the Week 9 matchup. Both receivers did not participate in practice earlier in the week, reinforcing the outlook that Brock Purdy will operate without his top two wideouts for at least one more game.

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49ers Get Unfortunate Updates on Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Injuries

Evans has been managing Achilles tendinitis that flared during a Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. The veteran, who has 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns this season, left the field late in the second quarter of that contest and was ruled out for the following week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. A Week 8 bye did not fully resolve the issue. Lynch explained that the team is taking a cautious approach to avoid a lingering problem, drawing a comparison to past management of Christian McCaffrey’s injuries. “What we’re really trying to do there — he’s got that tendinitis that flared up — and I think you learn from the history,” Lynch said. “You don’t want it to become something that really lingers.”

Samuel has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury on October 11 during a Week 5 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He has not played or practiced since, missing the subsequent games against the Commanders and Falcons as well as the bye. An absence Sunday would mark his third missed contest. The 49ers opted against placing him on injured reserve, suggesting an initial hope for a shorter recovery window, but the injury has proven stubborn.

The absences continue a challenging stretch for the 49ers’ receiving corps, even as the team has maintained a strong record. Positive developments include the expected returns of Demarcus Robinson (ankle) and KhaDarel Hodge, who can help bolster depth alongside players such as Brandin Cooks, Christian Kirk, Jordan Watkins, and tight end George Kittle. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has emphasized careful management of Evans’ situation throughout the week.

Official injury designations are typically released Friday, which could provide final clarity ahead of kickoff. For now, Lynch’s comments point to the 49ers preparing without Evans and Samuel on Sunday while aiming to bring both back later this season once they are fully ready.



