New Glarus Brewery has a clear answer for anyone wondering whether its major expansion means Spotted Cow and other favorites will finally leave the state.

In a post on X today, the employee-owned brewery stated: “We get asked a lot lately: ‘With the expansion opening next year, are you going to distribute outside of Wisconsin?’ The answer is simple. Our mission and identity have always been, and will always be, about brewing world-class beer for our friends right here in Wisconsin. We love our state, we love our community, and we are fiercely proud of our roots. From our brewery to your glass, our promise remains unchanged.”

Photo by WKOW

New Glarus Brewery Is Expanding, But Will It Stay Wisconsin Exclusive?

The message, tagged #onlyinwisconsin, directly addresses speculation tied to the brewery’s ongoing project. New Glarus broke ground in October 2024 on a $55 million, roughly 65,000-square-foot addition to its Hilltop facility in the village of New Glarus. The work, led by Wisconsin-based Keller Construction and overseen by lead architect and project manager Katherine May (daughter of founders Dan and Deb Carey), includes a new brew hall with additional German copper kettles that will roughly double brewing capacity, a distillery, expanded tasting room and gift shop, substantially more parking, and other hospitality spaces. Construction is scheduled to finish in fall 2026, with the new facilities expected to open to the public in early summer 2027 after equipment startup and staffing.

Founded in 1993, New Glarus has long treated “Only in Wisconsin” as more than a slogan. After briefly distributing in Illinois (and other limited markets) in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the brewery pulled back around 2003. Leaders cited capacity limits and a preference for serving local customers and retailers directly rather than stretching further afield, where relationships and logistics become more costly and less personal. The strategy has proven durable: the brewery produces well over 100,000 barrels annually—all sold within Wisconsin—and maintains strong penetration across the state’s bars, restaurants, and stores. Spotted Cow remains a cultural touchstone for many Wisconsinites.

Company leaders have reiterated the same stance during the expansion. Deb Carey has previously noted that broader distribution brings diminishing returns, while the focus stays on meeting demand at home and supporting the community and employee-owners. The new capacity and visitor amenities are intended to better serve Wisconsin customers and guests rather than open out-of-state markets. The Riverside facility continues to welcome visitors during construction on the Hilltop site.

For fans outside Wisconsin, the policy remains unchanged: the beer stays home, even as the brewery grows. The latest statement simply reaffirms what New Glarus has practiced for more than two decades—world-class beer made for, and available only to, its neighbors in the Badger State.



