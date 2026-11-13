Flowood’s food scene is busy and growing, with hotels and restaurants looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Waterford Hotel Group

Waterford Hotel Group Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel restaurant server role with strong guest interaction and a focus on polished, professional service. Offers health insurance (medical, dental, vision), PTO within 90 days, 401(k), hotel discounts, on-demand pay, and even pet insurance.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Full-time Restaurant Manager

Pay: From $21.50/hour (plus monthly bonus potential)

Lead daily restaurant operations, manage shifts, and support crew at a fast-growing chicken brand. Full-time managers get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, 8 paid holidays, weekly pay, tuition reimbursement, gym program, and more.

Employer: Not listed (hotel environment)

Not listed (hotel environment) Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $12.00 – $13.00 per hour

Help guests start their day with a clean, well-stocked breakfast area and friendly service. Good fit if you have basic food prep and cleaning skills and like early shifts and steady guest interaction.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.