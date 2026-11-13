Flowood has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from busy retail floors to steady weekday office work. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carters Inc.

Carters Inc. Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Seasonal role helping families shop for baby and kids’ clothes at a leading children’s brand. You’ll greet customers, run the register, restock the floor, and share promos, with a 30% employee discount and flexible schedules that can fit around school or other work.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house cashier role in a busy sports restaurant. Prior restaurant or retail experience is preferred, and they’re looking for someone 18+ with a high school diploma, solid math and computer skills, and strong communication.

Employer: National Seating & Mobility

Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day shift (8 hours)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Office-based customer service job supporting clients who need mobility equipment. You’ll answer calls, manage orders, handle data entry, and coordinate with clinicians and caregivers, with PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, and tuition assistance.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.