🏥 Flowood Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Allied Openings

Flowood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding support, therapy, and nursing roles. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Merit Health

Merit Health Location: Flowood, MS

Type: PRN / Part-Time

Salary: Not listed

Work with both kids and adults to help them with daily living and work skills. Great fit if you’re a licensed OT with 0–2 years’ experience who enjoys creating treatment plans and collaborating with a full care team.

Employer: SGA Dental Partners (Mississippi Periodontal Specialists)

(Mississippi Periodontal Specialists) Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Likely Part-Time (Mon–Thu, flexible)

Likely Salary: Not listed

Monday–Thursday schedule with a focus on preventive care and periodontal therapy in a specialty practice. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), health/vision, employer-paid dental and life insurance, and scrub allowance.

Employer: Merit Health

Merit Health Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the Emergency Department, doing vitals, EKGs, IVs, splints, and more under RN supervision. Ideal if you’ve completed Nursing Assistant, EMT, Phlebotomy, or MA training and hold EMT or Paramedic plus BLS.

Employer: Merit Health River Oaks

Merit Health River Oaks Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Full-Time (4×10-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed; full benefits

Join the OR team, maintain the sterile field, and assist surgeons during procedures. Role includes 401(k) with match, health benefits, and up to $10,000 in student loan repayment, plus a steady four-day workweek.

Employer: Brentwood Behavioral Healthcare (UHS)

Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Listed as PRN (per diem)

Listed as (per diem) Salary: Not listed

Review behavioral health admissions and stays to ensure appropriate, efficient care and reimbursement. Best for a Mississippi RN with 1–3 years of psych experience, with access to career growth across UHS, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and CEU options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in Flowood are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.