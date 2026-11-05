🛒 Flowood Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now

Flowood’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and services looking for friendly faces. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Carter’s Inc.

Carter’s Inc. Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help parents and grandparents shop for baby and kids’ clothes at the #1 most-purchased children’s clothing brand in North America. This role is great if you enjoy a warm, family-focused vibe, flexible schedules, store discounts, and chances to grow your skills over time.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based role helping patients with questions about their medical products and services. You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls, enter orders, update records, and support patients in following their doctor’s directions.

Employer: Shades Sunglasses

Location: Flowood, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$50,000 per year

Lead a specialty shop that sells premium sunglasses and casual southern apparel (Ray-Ban, Costa, Oakley, Vineyard Vines, and more). Good fit if you have retail management experience and want competitive pay, 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and an employee discount.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.