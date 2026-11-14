Flowery Branch is busy right now with hands-on work. If you like making things, fixing things, or working with machines, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: VDL Industries Gainesville

VDL Industries Gainesville Location: Flowery Branch, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role builds metal parts in a clean room using hand tools, microscopes, and detailed blueprints. Good fit if you have 2+ years manufacturing/assembly, strong attention to detail, and don’t mind wearing full clean-room gear while working with tiny, delicate parts.

Employer: VDL Industries Gainesville

VDL Industries Gainesville Location: Flowery Branch, GA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00 pm–12:00 am)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll set up, program, and run CNC mills and lathes to make precision parts, and use tools like micrometers and calipers to check your work. Best for someone with 5+ years CNC experience who’s comfortable editing G-code and wants steady 2nd-shift hours plus full benefits (401k match, health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: Cargill

Location: Flowery Branch, GA

Type: Full-time, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm

Pay: $20.00/hour

You’ll run and adjust production, packaging, and material-handling equipment, do basic maintenance, and log data to keep the line moving safely. Good match if you have 1+ year in manufacturing, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Adam Alteration & Tailoring

Adam Alteration & Tailoring Location: Flowery Branch, GA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour (experience-based)

Hands-on shop role doing hems, repairs, and fittings using industrial sewing machines. Great if you enjoy detailed work with your hands, have basic sewing skills, and want to learn more about clothing alterations with on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops and plants often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.