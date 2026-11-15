Flower Mound has some strong sales and marketing roles right now, from local insurance to national brands. If you’re in growth mode with your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: Freedom Insurance Group

Freedom Insurance Group Location: Flower Mound, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift

Salary: $90,000–$100,000 per year

Independent local agency role where you’ll quote, sell, and service home, auto, landlord, flood, and business policies across Texas. You’ll work face-to-face, by phone, and email with clients, using your Texas P&C license to build long-term relationships; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Nufactor (Specialty Pharmacy)

Location: Flower Mound, TX (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-focused healthcare sales role generating new patient referrals for specialty therapies like immune globulin and infliximab. Ideal if you have 5+ years in healthcare sales/clinic services, can manage a territory, and enjoy building relationships with physicians, nurses, and case managers.

Employer: Home Franchise Concepts

Location: Flower Mound, TX (hybrid: office Tue–Thu, home Mon/Fri)

Type: Full-time, leadership role

Salary: Not listed (includes annual discretionary bonus and 401(k) with match)

Senior role leading national and local marketing for Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up across the U.S. and Canada. You’ll own lead gen, digital marketing, brand strategy, analytics, and a small team, with 10+ years of marketing experience (5+ in leadership) and franchise or multi-unit experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas on how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.