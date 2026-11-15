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Flower Mound
📢 Dum N Grill Indian fusion restaurant now open in Flower Mound
4 days ago
📢 New Indian fusion restaurant now open in Flower Mound
Dum N Grill has opened its doors in Flower Mound.
They serve Indian fusion food, including:
- Authentic curries
- Biryanis
- Flame-grilled kebabs
- Plenty of vegetarian options
You can find them at 1121 Flower Mound Rd., Suite 590, located across the parking lot from Kroger.
If you’re looking for a new spot for takeout or a meal out, this could be a fun place to try.
More Info: Dum N Grill Now Open • Flower Mound, TX
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