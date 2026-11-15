📢 New Indian fusion restaurant now open in Flower Mound

Dum N Grill has opened its doors in Flower Mound.

They serve Indian fusion food, including:

Authentic curries

Biryanis

Flame-grilled kebabs

Plenty of vegetarian options

You can find them at 1121 Flower Mound Rd., Suite 590, located across the parking lot from Kroger.

If you’re looking for a new spot for takeout or a meal out, this could be a fun place to try.