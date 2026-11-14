Flower Mound’s food scene is busy and hiring, from airport hotels to neighborhood spots. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hyatt Regency DFW Aeropuerto

Hyatt Regency DFW Aeropuerto Location: Flower Mound, TX (DFW airport area)

(DFW airport area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the hotel clean and running smoothly in a very fast-paced setting. This role is hands-on, with moderate lifting, pushing, and pulling, and needs clear communication skills in a busy airport hotel environment.

Employer: Joy Chinese Cuisine

Location: Flower Mound, TX

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $130 – $220 per day

Be the face of a local restaurant—greet guests, take orders, serve food and drinks, and handle payments. This is a good fit if you’re friendly, quick on your feet, and want perks like employee discount, flexible schedule, free food, and paid training.

Employer: CLINK Wine Bar + Bites

Location: Flower Mound, TX

Type: Part-time (nights & weekends)

Pay: $13 – $18 per hour

Work in a laid-back wine bar kitchen, helping with prep, cooking, and plating across multiple stations. Great if you want flexible part-time hours plus employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.