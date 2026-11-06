🐱 Playful Flower Mound Kittens Ready for Adoption Soon

Three tiny Flower Mound kittens are getting ready for their big debut. They’re littermates, very social, and almost done recovering so they can head to forever homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Rescue Me

Contact: (502) 501-6369

Sandy is one of three adorable littermates. He’s described as very social, affectionate, and playful, and he loves being around people. Sandy is currently recovering from ringworm and is doing well. He’ll be available once he’s fully cleared and ready to go home.

👉 Meet Sandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Rescue Me

Contact: (502) 501-6369

Crush is Sandy’s fluffy brother. Like his siblings, he’s very outgoing, people-loving, and full of kitten energy. He’s also recovering from ringworm and is expected to be ready for adoption once treatment is complete.

👉 Meet Crush and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Rescue Me

Contact: (502) 501-6369

Gremi is the cream-colored sister of the trio. She’s described as very social, affectionate, and playful, just like her brothers. Gremi is also recovering from ringworm and will be available once she’s fully cleared.

👉 Meet Gremi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Flower Mound, TX area and thinking about adding a kitten (or maybe a pair of siblings!) to your family, reach out to Rescue Me at (502) 501-6369 or visit each kitten’s link to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.