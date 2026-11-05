🛒 Flower Mound Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Flower Mound has some solid front‑of‑house roles open right now, from banking to beauty. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Frost

Frost Location: Flower Mound, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the friendly face at the bank, helping customers with both teller work and personal banking. Great fit if you enjoy building long‑term relationships, can adapt to different branches, and like clear weekday hours with rotating Saturdays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Flower Mound, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Licensed cosmetologist role inside Ulta’s salon, doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more. Ideal if you love beauty, want to grow a loyal guest list, and like mixing hands‑on services with product recommendations and in‑store events.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Flower Mound, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front‑of‑store role helping guests find the right makeup, skincare, and hair products while also working the register and keeping displays stocked. Good for people who enjoy fast‑paced retail, learning new products, and doing mini demos and applications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.