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UIL football playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the area round
By From Staff Reports,2 days ago
With the football postseason continuing next week with the area round, here is a rundown of the scheduled playoff matchups for all schools within Star Local Media markets.
CLASS 6A
Division I
Region I
Lewisville vs. Coppell, 7 p.m. Friday at Allen
Allen vs. Euless Trinity, 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s DATCU Stadium
Division II
Region I
Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Hurst L.D. Bell, 7 p.m. Friday at Children’s Health Stadium
CLASS 5A
Division I
Region II
Frisco Lone Star vs. Lancaster, 7 p.m. Friday at Standridge Stadium
Division II
Region I
Frisco vs. Wichita Falls Legacy, 7 p.m. Friday at The Ford Center at The Star
Celina vs. Amarillo Palo Duro. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater
CLASS 4A
Division I
Region I
Lake Dallas vs. Canyon Randall, 7 p.m. Thursday at Snyder’s Grant Teaff Stadium
Division II
Region II
Sunnyvale vs. Krum, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pennington Field