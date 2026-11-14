With the football postseason continuing next week with the area round, here is a rundown of the scheduled playoff matchups for all schools within Star Local Media markets.

CLASS 6A

Division I

Region I

Lewisville vs. Coppell, 7 p.m. Friday at Allen

Allen vs. Euless Trinity, 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s DATCU Stadium

Division II

Region I

Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Hurst L.D. Bell, 7 p.m. Friday at Children’s Health Stadium

CLASS 5A

Division I

Region II

Frisco Lone Star vs. Lancaster, 7 p.m. Friday at Standridge Stadium

Division II

Region I

Frisco vs. Wichita Falls Legacy, 7 p.m. Friday at The Ford Center at The Star

Celina vs. Amarillo Palo Duro. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater

CLASS 4A

Division I

Region I

Lake Dallas vs. Canyon Randall, 7 p.m. Thursday at Snyder’s Grant Teaff Stadium

Division II

Region II

Sunnyvale vs. Krum, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pennington Field