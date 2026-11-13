Stressed? Anxious? Burnt out? Rosie Acosta can help. A mindfulness teacher at Headspace, she’s passionate about helping women navigate midlife, whether through her book, “You are Radically Loved: A Healing Journey to Self Love,” her podcast, “Radically Loved” or her top-notch recommendations for holiday gifts, from an easy-to-nurture plant to a weighted blanket that feels like a warm hug.

What The Board's April Uchitel Is Gifting This Season

Flow Space:What is your go-to hostess gift?

Rosie Acosta: A beautiful potted orchid. I’m admittedly a bit of a plant killer, so nobody is coming to me for gardening advice, but I love giving orchids. They’re lovely, and with the right care, they can bloom again and again. It’s the gift that keeps giving.

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FS: What is an unexpected, but awesome, stocking stuffer?

RA: A lottery scratcher! I won $100 on one when I was little, which at that age might as well have been a million dollars. It’s a fun little surprise that gets everyone talking about what they’d do if they won. And if my ticket funds your early retirement, please remember who believed in you.

FS:What is the best holiday gift you ever received?

RA: A dear friend made me a quilt shortly after my Shih Tzu passed away. He’d been by my side for ten years, and losing him was incredibly hard. She stitched words into it, and knowing she’d put that much love and care into something for me meant so much. It was, and still is, one of my most treasured gifts.

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FS:What’s a last-minute gift that always feels thoughtful?

RA: I’ll hit the grocery store and put together a little care package of their favorite things: the chocolate they love, their go-to coffee or a candy they’ve mentioned eating as a kid. It doesn’t have to be elaborate or expensive. Remembering the little things says, “I listen when you talk,” even if I did buy everything 45 minutes ago.

FS:What’s one cozy present you gift on repeat?

RA:Bearaby weighted blankets are my go-to for holidays, birthdays, honestly, any excuse. They can get pricey, but I think they’re worth it. There’s something so comforting about that gentle weight, like a big hug at the end of a long day. I love giving someone a gift that says, “Please lie down, you’ve done enough today.”

FS:What’s one gift you’d give someone who wants – or needs – to start a meditation or mindfulness practice?

RA: A Headspace gift membership, obviously! I teach there, so yes, I’m a little biased, but having someone guide you makes it feel much less intimidating to start. I’d tell them to start with three to five minutes and let themselves be a beginner. Your mind is going to wander. Welcome to having a mind! The practice is learning to come back.

FS:What’s a wellness gift that you think is truly worth the investment?

RA: I’d put the money toward a health consultation and bloodwork tailored to what you actually need. Companies like Joi and Hone Health offer testing with clinician follow-up. Information is self-care. We spend so much money trying to feel better, and I wish we invested more in understanding what’s happening in our bodies. Having someone explain your results, listen to your concerns and help you figure out your next steps is absolutely worth investing in.

FS:What’s on the top of your wish list this year?

RA: Tickets to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, and an afternoon with nowhere else I need to be. I love experiences, and I haven’t been yet, so I’m hoping to finally make time before the year ends. Nothing gives me more joy than wandering through a museum full of beautiful things, then sitting down with a hot cocoa. That’s a pretty perfect day in my book.