I experienced hair loss nearly four years ago. I can recall the dread as thinning at my crown morphed into full locs falling into my hands. Terrified, I sought a dermatologist, who was matter-of-fact with his diagnosis: I had two forms of alopecia (traction and central centrifugal cicatricial) and would have to cut my hair. By his summation, retwisting my locs caused the traction alopecia. Stress may have triggered the central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA), he said (although, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, we don’t actually know what causes CCCA).

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But there was another part of the story: Before my hair loss, a submucosal fibroid caused heavy bleeding during my periods. By late 2024, I was so iron deficient that doctors considered a blood transfusion. As recent as this year, I was also deficient in vitamins D and B12, two other deficiencies that have been associated with hair loss.

Writer Iyana Robertson Courtesy of Iyana Robertson

What I didn’t know, what my doctor didn’t tell me, was that anemia can also cause hair loss — separate from my traction alopecia and CCCA. Beyond that, Black women are more prone to certain vitamin and mineral deficiencies that are linked to beauty challenges.

From nutritional guidelines that lack cultural consideration to a siloed healthcare system, Black women’s disproportionate vitamin and mineral deficiencies are costing us our edges and affecting the health of our skin and hair. I called on a registered dietitian, a trichologist and a dermatologist to investigate.

The skinny on nutrients and Black beauty

Emerging research suggests that microorganisms living in our gut may influence skin health and hair growth through immune regulation and inflammation. For Black women, low iron is a common culprit for hair loss. Vitamin D deficiency has been associated withmultiple forms of hair loss, while low vitamin B12 levels, meanwhile, can lead to pigmentation changes.

Higher iron deficiency rates in Black women are linked to heavy menstrual bleeding caused by uterine fibroids. Vitamin D deficiencies in Black women are tied to melanin in the skin, a protectant against UV rays that also limits vitamin D synthesis. And while low vitamin B12 levels do not affect Black women at higher rates, B12 and iron deficiencies can coexist.

The disparities are systemic

In addition to Black women facing specific deficiencies, American nutritional guidelines aren’t inclusive — so much so that some professionals are circumventing them altogether. Registered dietitian and nutrition expert Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN de-centers some current guidelines, like the new emphasis on protein intake from red meat and dairy sources in the federal dietary guidelines — even though most Americans underconsume plant-based foods (and eat more than enough protein). Further, there are also real cultural discrepancies.

“With previous dietary guidelines, the challenge was that it was really focused on Anglo-American, Anglo-European food ways,” Feller notes. “There are so many ways of eating across the African diaspora that are rooted in plants and foods in their whole and minimally-processed form,” Feller says. Foods like cassava leaves are high in plant protein, while green plantains contain resistant starch and dietary fiber that feed beneficial gut bacteria and support intestinal health.

A compartmentalized approach to healthcare also keeps Black women from correlating their beauty with their overall health. Dermatologist Dr. Efe Kakpovbia, co-author of a 2021 study examining ferritin, vitamin D, zinc and thyroid levels in patients with alopecia, tells Flow Space that nutritional deficiencies aren’t always top of mind when evaluating certain skin changes. “I feel pretty confident in saying that most dermatologists are not checking or thinking about nutritional deficiencies when it comes to hyperpigmentation,” she says, pointing to a gap in research and clinical knowledge.

Unfortunately, doctor-ordered bloodwork can make a real difference in identifying treatable causes of certain types of hair loss, including telogen effluvium, a form of shedding that can be triggered by nutritional deficiencies, illness, surgery, or stress. “I hate that a lot of clients come to me after they’ve seen other medical professionals, and I have to tell them the truth: that their hair won’t grow back,” laments certified trichologist and holistic health practitioner Tamarrian Myrick, WTS, CTRA, NC, CH. “I really feel that Western medicine has failed people. When I start going in depth, and learning about my individual clients and their health history, you find things that if they would’ve caught it sooner, they wouldn’t be sitting in my chair.”

Fibroids and the low iron that follows

Black women are two to three times more likely to be iron deficient than their white counterparts — largely due to the prevalence of fibroids, which affect nearly 80% of Black women before the age of 50. While Dr. Kakpovbia does not usually check bloodwork for nutrition, a patient’s mention of fibroids will prompt a different approach to hair loss. “When I hear that, that’s another trigger to be like, ‘This could very much be contributing to the shedding.’”

Iron helps deliver oxygen to the scalp to fuel hair growth, Myrick explains. Iron deficiency starves the follicles of that oxygen, which pushes the hair cycle out of growth and into the resting phase — aka shedding.

Once hair loss from anemia begins, iron-rich foods may seem like a simple fix, but Feller warns that further medical care might be necessary. “It really depends on the level of anemia as it is diagnosed by a blood test,” Feller says. “And I have to say that so crystal clear, because I’ve had patients who are like, ‘Well, I’m going to deal with this naturally.’ And then I’ve gone to providers that I work with who are like, ‘Actually, this person really needs an infusion because it is so dangerous.’” It’s also crucial to see a provider who knows how to interpret your level of ferritin (the protein in which iron is stored). Iron levels are notoriously difficult to diagnose; the American Society of Hematology just set increased ferritin deficiency thresholds to promote earlier, more accurate diagnoses.

Vitamin D and the melanin paradox

A true contradiction exists between Black skin and sunlight. On one hand, melanin helps to protect against harmful UV exposure. On the other hand, that advantage presents a challenge with Vitamin D.

“Vitamin D is synthesized subcutaneously through the skin,” Feller notes. People with more melanin require more exposure to sunlight to synthesize Vitamin D. While some foods (including mushrooms, fatty fish and egg yolks) naturally contain Vitamin D, most people don’t consume enough of them to meet their daily nutritional value.

According to Myrick, the role of Vitamin D helps with DNA transcription in relation to hair growth, turning specific sequences on and off in follicles. “It actually helps decide how the hair grows,” she explains. Dr. Kakpovbia confirms the link between Vitamin D deficiency and hair loss as well. “If someone tells me that they’re seeing clumps of hair coming out in the shower, it is quite common that I will see patients who have very low Vitamin D.”

B12: A look at pigmentation

According to Feller, the link between Vitamin B12 and hyperpigmentation isn’t taught in nutrition studies, but there is research that supports it: “Basically, if there’s a nutritional deficiency of B12, it can actually manifest as localized or generalized hyperpigmentation, and then also sometimes as far as vitiligo,” she notes. Vitamin B12 also works in partnership with iron to produce healthy red blood cells.

Myrick adds that deficiencies in B12 and iron can trigger a specific kind of hair loss, telogen effluvium, at which point the effectiveness of B12 supplementation comes down to an assessment of the body’s absorption. “You can take B12 all the time, but you have to ask the question: why is the body not absorbing it,” she probes. “And what I found is that a lot of times, clients have severe gut issues,” which could range from irritable bowel syndrome to food intolerances to parasites. Once gut health is addressed, your healthcare provider may recommend a B12 supplement in the form of a pill or liquid.

Dr. Kakpovbia adds that hyperpigmentation caused by B12 deficiency usually appears on specific parts of the body, including the tops of the hands, knuckles and elbows, or more rarely on the face.

Do’s & Dont’s

While Black women face real challenges in terms of health and beauty, there are a few ways for us to remain proactive:

DO: Support your gut with a varied, fiber-rich diet that includes prebiotic and probiotic foods

DO: Advocate for bloodwork with your dermatologists if you’re experiencing changes in your hair and skin—especially if you have fibroids or other known or suspected deficiencies

DO: Eat a balanced, nutrient-rich diet, adding supplements when recommended by healthcare professional

DON’T: Lean on food entirely for severe levels of anemia. Talk to your doctor about the best way of addressing this, as supplements or provider-supervised infusions may also be options.

Systemic inequalities remain deeply entrenched in healthcare, but there are still avenues for Black women to access informed, responsive care: understanding common health and beauty concerns, prioritizing nutrition, practicing self-advocacy, and seeking providers who listen. Though these may seem like small steps, they are still worth counting.

“We’re all seeking ways to optimize and do better,” says Feller. “And as we’re doing that, I like to remind us that we need to really celebrate the small wins. A step is a step. So give yourself a lot of love in the process.”