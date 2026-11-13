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Flossmoor
⚠️ Flossmoor Village Hall closed 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Nov. 13
10 days ago
⚠️ Brief Village Hall closure on Friday, Nov. 13
Flossmoor Village Hall will be closed to the public for a short time on Friday, Nov. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a staff event.
You can still take care of regular Village business:
- Before 11:30 a.m.
- After 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. the same day
The Flossmoor Police Department and Fire Department will remain open during this brief closure.
If you need in-person Village Hall services that day, just plan your visit around the 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. window.
More Info: Village Hall Closed Briefly on Nov. 13 • Flossmoor...
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