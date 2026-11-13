⚠️ Brief Village Hall closure on Friday, Nov. 13

Flossmoor Village Hall will be closed to the public for a short time on Friday, Nov. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a staff event.

You can still take care of regular Village business:

Before 11:30 a.m.

After 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. the same day

The Flossmoor Police Department and Fire Department will remain open during this brief closure.

If you need in-person Village Hall services that day, just plan your visit around the 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. window.