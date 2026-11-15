Syracuse, Boston College Win 2026 NCAA Cross Country Northeast Regional Titles

Boston College Eagles soared to title in the women’s division, while the Syracuse Orange claimed the men’s competition at the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Northeast Regional at Bethpage State Park in New York.

BC cleared the field in the women's 6K with 51 points, while Cuse took the men's 10K title with 49 points. Boston College placed three runners in the top seven of the women's race, and Syracuse put all five scoring runners in the top 18 of the men's race.

Hofstra's Fredrick Kipkosgei claimed the men's individual championship in 30:11.0, while Syracuse's Keira Rogan helped put her team over the top by winning the women's 6K in 19:46.9.

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2026 Brooks XC Northeast Championships

Team Effort Powers Boston College To A Women’s Title

Boston College used a balanced performance to secure the women's team championship. Rosalie Ten Bruggencate was the highest-placing Eagle. The Netherlands native finished third with a time of 19:58.2, followed by Imogen Gardiner in fifth at 20:04.9 and Ella Fadil in seventh at 20:11.6.

A total of five Ealges placed in the top 20. Annabelle Miller finished 16th in 20:22.9, while Claire Daniels crossed the line 20th in 20:24.9.

Providence took second with 58 points, and Syracuse finished third with 77. Connecticut and Boston University rounded out the top five with 109 and 193 points, respectively.

The top three individuals in the race were Rogan who won an invidual title in 19:46.9. Boston University's Adrienne Buettner-Cable finished second in 19:51.8, while Providence's Anna Gardiner took fourth in 20:03.8.

Fredrick Kipkosgei Wins Men's 10K

Kipkosgei secured the men's individual title for Hofstra, finishing in 30:11.0. The native Kenyan’s title was run just 10 miles east of his home campus.

Harvard's Tam Gavenas took second in 30:14.8, while Syracuse's Ben Gabelman placed third in 30:24.8.

In fourth and fifth place were Harvard's Sam Burgess and Cornell's Pierre Attiogbe, who finished their races in 30:25.4 and 30:26.1, respectively.

A deep roster carried Syracuse's the team championship, with four runners finishing in the top 11. Gabelman, Benne Anderson, Louis Small and Connor Ackley finished third, seventh, 10th and 11th, respectively. Julian Franjieh added an 18th-place finish to pace the Orange with a total of 49 points.

Harvard finished second with 72 points, followed by Cornell with 89. Iona placed fourth with 116 points, and Providence finished fifth with 122.

2026 NCAA Cross Country Northeast Regional Women’s Individual Results

Keira Rogan, Syracuse - 19:46.9 Adrienne Buettner-Cable, Boston University - 19:51.8 Rosalie Ten Bruggencate, Boston College - 19:58.2 Anna Gardiner, Providence - 20:03.8 Imogen Gardiner, Boston College - 20:04.9 Sascha Letica, Connecticut - 20:07.2 Ella Fadil, Boston College - 20:11.6 Gabby Schmidt, Providence - 20:13.5 Kate Currie, Providence - 20:14.8 Olivia Murray, Columbia - 20:15.4 Emily Bush, Providence - 20:15.9 Jayden Harberts, Syracuse - 20:16.7 Hebe Chadwick, Yale - 20:19.1 Allison Wasson, Connecticut - 20:19.2 Zoey McNabb, Vermont - 20:22.4 Annabelle Miller, Boston College - 20:22.9 Lara Mannes Diaz de Cerio, UMass Amherst - 20:23.2 Carmen Luisi, Syracuse - 20:23.2 Brooke Strauss, Connecticut - 20:23.5 Claire Daniels, Boston College - 20:24.9 Mary-Kate Finn, UMass Lowell - 20:25.3 Maisie Burns, Syracuse - 20:26.9 Sophia Gorriaran, Harvard - 20:27.8 Gretta Johnson, Syracuse - 20:31.7 Caroline Collins, Boston University - 20:33.1 Megan Harris, Providence - 20:34.0 Leanna Johnston, Columbia - 20:35.5 Malin Rahm, Connecticut - 20:36.2 Aluna Coogan-Coyne, Holy Cross - 20:36.4 Mikayla Cheney, Army West Point - 20:42.9 Rylee Shunney, UMass Amherst - 20:42.9 Greta Hammer, Harvard - 20:43.0 Sofia Lumbreras, Iona - 20:44.8 Natalie Millerova, Boston College - 20:46.4 Maria Linton, Boston College - 20:46.6 Hannah Snayd, Fairfield - 20:47.6 Aelo Curtis, Harvard - 20:49.4 Anna Prusak, Yale - 20:49.9 Phoebe Benun, Yale - 20:54.7 Lucia West, Providence - 20:54.9 Maisie McManus, Cornell - 20:55.0 Hayley Martin, Connecticut - 20:58.4 Alex Schulz, Iona - 20:58.8 Sammy Seabury, Boston University - 21:00.0 Annie Mann, Providence - 21:00.3 Olivia Fraga, Brown - 21:00.7 Siena Mackley, Harvard - 21:02.3 Muireann Duffy, Iona - 21:04.6 Madeleine O'Neill, Quinnipiac - 21:05.0 Josie Baker, Syracuse - 21:05.4

2026 NCAA Cross Country Northeast Regional Men's Individual Results

Fredrick Kipkosgei, Hofstra - 30:11.0 Tam Gavenas, Harvard - 30:14.8 Ben Gabelman, Syracuse - 30:24.8 Sam Burgess, Harvard - 30:25.4 Pierre Attiogbe, Cornell - 30:26.1 Collin Catherwood, UMass Amherst - 30:26.7 Benne Anderson, Syracuse - 30:30.3 Charlie Ortmans, Harvard - 30:30.5 Duncan Robinson, Iona - 30:31.0 Louis Small, Syracuse - 30:31.9 Connor Ackley, Syracuse - 30:39.9 Henry Gartner, Stony Brook - 30:40.7 Ben Bouie, Harvard - 30:45.2 Daniel Prescott, Providence - 30:45.8 Griffin Mandirola, Cornell - 30:46.9 Collin Gilstrap, Stony Brook - 30:47.3 Aryan Abbaraju, Cornell - 30:48.5 Julian Franjieh, Syracuse - 30:50.3 Baptiste Cartieaux, Iona - 30:51.1 Cormac Dixon, Providence - 30:55.3 Alex Mazzeo, Cornell - 30:57.7 Oliver Boltz, Iona - 31:00.8 Elliott Pugh, Providence - 31:06.6 Joseph Mahon, Holy Cross - 31:07.2 Edward Blaha, Syracuse - 31:10.1 Billy Coogan, Iona - 31:15.3 Daniel Hruska, Boston University - 31:20.6 Jack Small, Providence - 31:21.7 Connell Alford, Syracuse - 31:24.9 Aidan Brancaccio, Boston College - 31:30.5 Matthew O'Brien, Cornell - 31:33.1 Henry Koike-Sieira, Columbia - 31:36.2 John Garvey, Boston College - 31:36.9 Roman Sierpina, Boston College - 31:38.7 Devin Moreau, UMass Lowell - 31:39.7 Krish Desai, Cornell - 31:39.7 Ryan LoCicero, Providence - 31:39.8 Maddox Jordan, Rhode Island - 31:42.1 Freddy Collins, Boston University - 31:43.5 Flynn Jennings, Iona - 31:44.3 Magnus Manley, Yale - 31:45.6 Adam Furman, Army West Point - 31:46.1 Robert Mayclim, Binghamton - 31:46.1 Bradford Duchesne, Fordham - 31:47.8 Nathan Lee, Harvard - 31:48.6 Peter Fogarty, Stony Brook - 31:49.0 Nick Martin, Rhode Island - 31:49.1 Maximus Haynia, Army West Point - 31:49.9 Rehtt Baker, Iona - 31:50.8 James American Horse, Boston University - 31:51.3

2026 NCAA Cross Country Northeast Regional Team Results

Women's 6K

Boston College - 51 points Providence - 58 Syracuse - 77 Connecticut - 109 Boston University - 193 Harvard - 213 UMass Amherst - 235 Yale - 250 Columbia - 269 Iona - 299 Army West Point - 342 Brown - 392 Stony Brook - 397 Vermont - 427 Quinnipiac - 466 Maine - 467 Cornell - 527 Northeastern - 547 UMass Lowell - 584 Dartmouth - 603 Holy Cross - 621 Marist - 629 Bryant - 657 Fairfield - 658 Binghamton - 736 Colgate - 766 Rhode Island - 786 Merrimack - 840 Fordham - 868 New Hampshire - 875 Central Connecticut - 890 Sacred Heart - 898 Siena - 950 Stonehill - 969 Buffalo - 971 Niagara - 1029 Hofstra - 1097 St. Bonaventure - 1110 Manhattan - 1164 Wagner - 1195 Canisius - 1279

Men's 10K

Syracuse - 49 points Harvard - 72 Cornell - 89 Iona - 116 Providence - 122 Stony Brook - 258 Boston University - 267 Boston College - 314 UMass Lowell - 324 Rhode Island - 345 UMass Amherst - 350 Yale - 402 Binghamton - 414 Army West Point - 428 Columbia - 441 Vermont - 492 Fordham - 506 Marist - 522 Brown - 526 Hofstra - 527 Dartmouth - 541 Siena - 596 Northeastern - 604 Holy Cross - 692 Colgate - 696 Maine - 713 Stonehill - 759 Buffalo - 779 Canisius - 818 New Hampshire - 865 Central Connecticut - 883 Fairfield - 905 Bryant - 928 Merrimack - 958 Quinnipiac - 999 Sacred Heart - 1016 St. Bonaventure - 1021 Le Moyne - 1146 Manhattan - 1195 Niagara - 1302 Wagner - 1315

When Are The 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships?

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships take place Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course at the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. The top two teams from each regional earned automatic bids, while additional team and individual selections are determined under NCAA qualification procedures.

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