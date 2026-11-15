NCAA West Regional Cross Country Results 2026: Oregon Sweeps Team Titles

Oregon swept the team titles at the NCAA West Regional Cross Country Championships on Nov. 13 at Arcade Creek Cross Country Course in Sacramento, California. Washington earned the other automatic men’s berth to the NCAA championships, while Washington State secured the second women’s spot.

Diana Cherotich led Oregon’s women with a 6K victory in 18:55.6. Arizona’s Mercy Chepkemoi finished second in 18:59.0, followed by Oregon’s Juliet Cherubet in 19:04.5. Dalia Frias gave Oregon a third finisher in the top four. Oregon scored 38 points. Washington State finished second with 109 points, three ahead of Boise State.

Washington State’s Solomon Kipchoge won the men’s 10K in 28:37.6, finishing 12 seconds ahead of teammate Evans Kurui. CBU’s Pedro Marin placed third in 29:10.4. Myles Hogan led Oregon in seventh with a time of 29:18.7. Oregon put four runners in the top 10 and scored 51 points, ahead of Washington’s 110 and Stanford’s 115.

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2026 Brooks XC West Championships

See the top 50 finishers from each race at the NCAA West Regional Cross Country Championships below:

NCAA West Regional Cross Country 2026 Women's Results

Diana Cherotich, Oregon*, 18:55.6 Mercy Chepkemoi, Arizona, 18:59.0 Juliet Cherubet, Oregon*, 19:04.5 Dalia Frias, Oregon*, 19:28.0 Kaiya Robertson, Boise State, 19:28.6 Tatiana Cornejo, Cal Poly, 19:30.6 Julia Flynn, Stanford, 19:33.8 Millie Bii, Washington State*, 19:40.4 Nelly Jemeli, Washington State*, 19:44.9 Praise Chepkemoi, Arizona, 19:48.5 Amaya Bharadwaj, Stanford, 19:49.8 Faith Kipmaiyo, Washington State*, 19:52.1 Sophie Tau, California, 19:52.9 Sofia Thogersen, Oregon*, 19:54.0 Latham West, Portland, 19:54.8 Ella Thorsett, Oregon*, 19:54.8 Nicole Bissell, Washington, 19:55.7 Constanze Paoli, Idaho, 19:56.3 Milaina Almonte, Santa Clara, 19:57.3 Elle Marsyla, UC San Diego, 19:58.6 Nanette Novak, Boise State, 20:00.8 Julia David-Smith, Washington, 20:02.8 Sage Brooks, Oregon State, 20:03.4 Lily Laporte, Boise State, 20:05.3 Helena Mees, CBU, 20:07.8 Kelli Gaffney, Arizona State, 20:09.8 Vienna Lahner, Boise State, 20:10.2 Sherry Drury, Washington, 20:11.2 Fatima Mena, CBU, 20:11.7 Faustine Chaboche, San Francisco, 20:13.8 Chiara Dailey, Stanford, 20:14.1 Lauren Hoyt, Washington State*, 20:14.4 Charlotte Dillon, Gonzaga, 20:16.4 Laina Friedmann, Arizona, 20:17.7 Bianca Boehnke, Boise State, 20:18.4 Carmel Fitzgibbon, Washington, 20:18.9 Jesse Redding, Idaho, 20:20.1 Sofia Urizar, San Francisco, 20:20.4 Kaia Schmidt, UC Irvine, 20:26.4 Ainsley Herron, Oregon State, 20:28.3 Evangeline Marheineke, UCLA, 20:28.6 Jaelyn Williams, Stanford, 20:29.4 Louisa Esmouni, Washington, 20:30.3 Audrey Orme, Gonzaga, 20:30.8 Anna Buettner, San Francisco, 20:32.1 Josephine Welin, Washington, 20:33.5 Ari Llorens, San Diego State, 20:34.1 Hailey Cossey, Washington State*, 20:35.8 Emma Taggi, Gonzaga, 20:36.4 Haley Blaine, Boise State, 20:38.0

NCAA West Regional Cross Country 2026 Men's Results

Solomon Kipchoge, Washington State, 28:37.6 Evans Kurui, Washington State, 28:49.6 Pedro Marin, CBU, 29:10.4 Brian Kiprotich, Boise State, 29:10.8 Nolan Turgeon, Portland, 29:11.8 Evans Tanui, Arizona, 29:13.4 Myles Hogan, Oregon*, 29:18.7 Aiden Smith, Oregon*, 29:18.8 Tayson Echohawk, Oregon*, 29:18.8 Simeon Birnbaum, Oregon*, 29:19.0 Jamar Distel, Washington*, 29:21.2 Theo Schucht, Washington*, 29:22.1 Logan Law, Gonzaga, 29:23.1 James Dargan, Stanford, 29:24.8 Paul Bergeron, Stanford, 29:28.4 Tyrone Gorze, Washington*, 29:28.8 Benjamin Balazs, Oregon*, 29:31.1 Yemane Mulugeta, CBU, 29:32.5 Josphat Meli, Arizona, 29:37.2 Byron Grevious, Stanford, 29:38.4 Xavier Perras-Phaneuf, Oregon*, 29:39.4 Chris Caudillo, Arizona State, 29:40.6 Weston Day, Portland, 29:41.2 Dylan Rowell, Gonzaga, 29:42.9 Herbie Johnson, San Francisco, 29:43.4 Itumeleng Ngxabazi, CBU, 29:43.9 Vincent Gwachi, Arizona, 29:50.6 Leo Young, Stanford, 29:52.0 Cameron Stein, Portland, 29:52.1 Finn Anspach, Boise State, 29:53.8 Connor Burns, Oregon*, 29:54.3 Anthony Giesch, Portland, 29:54.7 Kutoven Stevens, Washington State, 29:56.0 Isaac Briggs, Washington*, 29:57.5 Henry Coughlan, UCLA, 29:57.9 Lawi Ngetich, Arizona, 30:01.5 Jonathan Podbielski, Washington*, 30:02.3 Lex Young, Stanford, 30:02.6 Jack Sheesley, Boise State, 30:03.3 Ryan Mitchell, Gonzaga, 30:03.6 Tyler Daillak, Arizona State, 30:05.9 Owen Rogers, Boise State, 30:11.6 Daniel Abramowicz, San Francisco, 30:11.7 Dylan Weniger, Gonzaga, 30:13.2 Parker Mong, Washington*, 30:13.7 Logan Schwartz, Gonzaga, 30:14.9 Sean Fries, Stanford, 30:15.4 Andreas Dybdahl, UCLA, 30:17.3 Jack Falkowski, UCLA, 30:17.4 Leo Conil, San Francisco, 30:22.4

Where Are The NCAA XC Regionals 2026 Meets: What To Know, Full Schedule

All nine Division I regionals ran Friday, Nov. 13. Start times by region:

South: Florida State (Apalachee Regional Park) Women's 6k: 8:30 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 9:30 a.m. ET Streaming: ESPN+

Great Lakes: Michigan State (Forest Akers) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET

Southeast: South Carolina Upstate (Roger Milliken Center) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET Streaming: ESPN+

South Central: Texas A&M (Dale Watts '71 Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET

Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh (Goodman Campus Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 11 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 12 p.m. ET

Northeast: Hofstra (Bethpage State Park) Women's 6k: 11 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 12 p.m. ET

Midwest: Iowa State (Iowa State Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 12 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 1 p.m. ET

West: Sacramento State (Arcade Creek Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 12 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 1 p.m. ET

Mountain: New Mexico (North Golf Course) Women's 6k: 1 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 2 p.m. ET



How To Watch The NCAA Cross Country Regionals 2026

The South and Southeast regionals are streaming live on ESPN+.

FloTrack has results and breaking news from every regional throughout the day.

How Do Teams, Runners Qualify For NCAA D1 Cross Country National Championship?

Nine regionals feed the national meet, and the top two teams in each race at every regional earn an automatic bid. That adds up to 18 automatic team berths per gender.

A selection committee then awards 14 at-large spots, bringing each field to 32 teams.

Runners can also qualify on their own. At each regional, the first four top-25 finishers who are not on a team already headed to nationals advance automatically. Two more individuals are added at-large, for 38 in all.

When and Where Is The NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships 2026

The NCAA Cross Country Championships are on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The meet airs on ESPNU.

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