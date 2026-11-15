NCAA Great Lakes Regional Cross Country Results 2026: Toledo Sweeps Team Titles

Toledo swept the team titles at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Cross Country Championships on Nov. 13 in East Lansing, Michigan, with Notre Dame finishing second in both races. Both programs earned automatic berths to the NCAA championships in the men’s and women’s competitions.

Butler’s William Zegarski won the men’s 10K in 29:55.0, finishing 12.2 seconds ahead of Toledo’s Patrick Kiprop. Toledo’s Joad Martinho placed third in 30:09.4. Toledo scored 59 points to Notre Dame’s 66, while Michigan State finished third with 106 and Wisconsin took fourth with 109.

Karina James led Toledo’s sweep of the women’s top three, winning the 6K in 19:55.2. Purity Chepkirui followed in 19:55.3, and Dorcas Kiptanui finished in 19:57.7. Toledo scored 31 points to Notre Dame’s 60. Akron’s Mercy Jebitok was fourth individually, followed by Notre Dame’s Mary Bonner Dalton. Michigan finished third in the women’s team standings with 117 points, ahead of Indiana’s 120.

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2026 Brooks XC Championships presented by Fleet Feet

See the top 50 NCAA Great Lakes Regional Cross Country 2026 men’s results below:

NCAA Great Lakes Regional Cross Country 2026 Men's Results

William Zegarski, Butler, 29:55.0 Patrick Kiprop, Toledo*, 30:07.2 Joad Martinho, Toledo*, 30:09.4 Daelen Ackley, Notre Dame*, 30:15.8 Eloshas Kipkirui, Toledo*, 30:16.6 Noah Nyageo, Akron, 30:18.2 Drew Griffith, Notre Dame*, 30:19.4 Nathan Lopez, Michigan, 30:19.7 Trent McFarland, Michigan, 30:22.6 Riley Hough, Michigan State, 30:23.6 Thomas Westphal, Michigan State, 30:24.5 Ethan Coleman, Notre Dame*, 30:25.1 Loann Brelivet, Toledo*, 30:26.7 Douglas Buckeridge, Purdue, 30:30.9 Grady Lenn, Wisconsin, 30:33.6 Lezawe Osterink, Michigan State, 30:34.1 Johnny Livingstone, Wisconsin, 30:35.5 Micah Wilson, Wisconsin, 30:37.5 Lucas Towne, Cincinnati, 30:41.1 Nerius White, Purdue, 30:41.6 Max Douglass, Notre Dame*, 30:42.2 Noah Bontrager, Notre Dame*, 30:42.8 Titus Kirui, Akron, 30:43.0 Alexander Cameron-Smith, Michigan, 30:43.7 Simon Jeukenne, Butler, 30:44.6 Graham Tomori, Butler, 30:45.7 Sean Byrnes, Butler, 30:46.4 Noah Jahnke, Wisconsin-Green Bay, 30:47.1 Archie Noakes, Wisconsin, 30:47.4 Liam Newhart, Wisconsin, 30:48.0 Parker Lambers, Michigan State, 30:50.6 Manny Putz, Wisconsin, 30:51.4 Brendan Herger, Michigan, 30:51.9 Kevin Sanchez, Notre Dame*, 30:52.1 Kian Wiles, Eastern Michigan, 30:55.2 Sibonelo Khumalo, Toledo*, 30:56.1 Kyle Grove, Butler, 30:56.4 Michael Hegarty, Michigan State, 30:59.7 Seth Norder, Michigan State, 31:04.3 Aidan Lord, Indiana, 31:05.2 Isaac Schachleiter, Cincinnati, 31:06.9 Tony Provenzano, Indiana, 31:07.0 Kamden Kramer, Dayton, 31:08.1 Aiden Sullivan, Michigan, 31:09.1 Ishak Mekideche, Miami (Ohio), 31:09.7 Jackson Nolan, Southern Indiana, 31:10.9 Luke Shappell, IU Indianapolis, 31:11.1 Andrew Rohde, Ohio State, 31:11.6 Hugh Jacobsmeyer, Purdue, 31:12.7 Patrick Burgos, Youngstown State, 31:12.9

NCAA Great Lakes Regional Cross Country 2026 Women's Results

Karina James, Toledo*, 19:55.2 Purity Chepkirui, Toledo*, 19:55.3 Dorcas Kiptanui, Toledo*, 19:57.7 Mercy Jebitok, Akron, 20:01.1 Mary Bonner Dalton, Notre Dame*, 20:08.5 Melody Jebiwot, Toledo*, 20:12.8 Megan Hipple, Akron, 20:16.9 Gretchen Farley, Notre Dame*, 20:29.5 Rachael Hoover, Bowling Green, 20:29.8 Brooke Johnston, Michigan, 20:30.4 Penelopea Gordon, Michigan, 20:31.0 Katy Zang, Indiana, 20:31.2 Klaire Eighner, Michigan State, 20:33.8 Amaya Aramini, Notre Dame*, 20:34.2 Taylor Pangburn, Michigan State, 20:35.9 Chloe Huyler, Notre Dame*, 20:36.4 Reagan Riley, Notre Dame*, 20:38.1 Isabel Allori, Notre Dame*, 20:44.9 Laura Acuna, Toledo*, 20:53.6 Maddie Rocchio, Indiana, 20:53.8 McKinley Fielding, Youngstown State, 20:56.6 Mikaela Helling, Wisconsin, 20:57.7 Lucinda Rourke, Indiana, 20:58.6 Lexi Panning, Bowling Green, 20:58.8 Bella Earl, Toledo*, 20:58.8 Lauren Pegher, Purdue, 20:58.8 Mikita Barry, Michigan, 21:02.3 Hannah Pricco, Michigan, 21:03.6 Ava Kurczewski, Western Michigan, 21:03.7 Lilly Zelasko, Western Michigan, 21:04.2 Lianna Surtz, Toledo*, 21:04.7 Veronica Hargrave, Indiana, 21:06.3 Lily Myers, Indiana, 21:06.9 Eloane Le Corre, Cincinnati, 21:08.4 Abby Sewell, Cincinnati, 21:11.4 Addison Knoblauch, Notre Dame*, 21:17.1 Michaela Quinn, Indiana, 21:17.6 Maggie Foust, Bowling Green, 21:19.2 Emily Decker, Ball State, 21:20.4 Ella Anschutz, Wisconsin, 21:21.2 Rylee Tolson, Michigan, 21:21.4 Morgan Dick, Miami (Ohio), 21:22.1 Joey Rastrelli, Indiana, 21:23.8 Mercy Chepkemoi, Eastern Michigan, 21:26.0 Emmerson Drobac, Wisconsin, 21:26.0 Hadley Gradolf, Indiana State, 21:27.5 Sarah Forsyth, Michigan State, 21:29.7 Ellie Greenwell, Ohio, 21:31.1 Erica Kaulen, Youngstown State, 21:31.2 Caleigh Richards, Youngstown State, 21:31.3

Where Are The NCAA XC Regionals 2026 Meets: What To Know, Full Schedule

All nine Division I regionals ran Friday, Nov. 13. Start times by region:

South: Florida State (Apalachee Regional Park) Women's 6k: 8:30 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 9:30 a.m. ET Streaming: ESPN+

Great Lakes: Michigan State (Forest Akers) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET

Southeast: South Carolina Upstate (Roger Milliken Center) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET Streaming: ESPN+

South Central: Texas A&M (Dale Watts '71 Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET

Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh (Goodman Campus Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 11 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 12 p.m. ET

Northeast: Hofstra (Bethpage State Park) Women's 6k: 11 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 12 p.m. ET

Midwest: Iowa State (Iowa State Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 12 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 1 p.m. ET

West: Sacramento State (Arcade Creek Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 12 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 1 p.m. ET

Mountain: New Mexico (North Golf Course) Women's 6k: 1 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 2 p.m. ET



How To Watch The NCAA Cross Country Regionals 2026

The South and Southeast regionals are streaming live on ESPN+.

FloTrack has results and breaking news from every regional throughout the day.

How Do Teams, Runners Qualify For NCAA D1 Cross Country National Championship?

Nine regionals feed the national meet, and the top two teams in each race at every regional earn an automatic bid. That adds up to 18 automatic team berths per gender.

A selection committee then awards 14 at-large spots, bringing each field to 32 teams.

Runners can also qualify on their own. At each regional, the first four top-25 finishers who are not on a team already headed to nationals advance automatically. Two more individuals are added at-large, for 38 in all.

When and Where Is The NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships 2026

The NCAA Cross Country Championships are on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The meet airs on ESPNU.

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