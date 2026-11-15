2026 FloRacing Night In America Results At Senoia Raceway

Bobby Pierce won Saturday’s 75-lap Peach State Classic finale at Senoia Raceway, collecting $30,000 and clinching his third FloRacing Night in America championship with his 30th victory of 2026.

The Oakwood, Ill., driver passed polesitter Ryan Gustin on lap 31 and held off Gustin and Ricky Thornton Jr. following a restart with four laps remaining. Pierce crossed the finish line 0.609 seconds ahead of Gustin, with Thornton third, Kyle Bronson fourth and Jonathan Davenport fifth.

Brandon Sheppard, who needed to finish second with Pierce winning to secure the championship, slipped to sixth following the restart with four laps remaining. Hudson O’Neal’s title hopes ended when he slowed on lap 71 and subsequently was black-flagged for changing his right-rear tire without having a flat.

Pierce earned the $75,000 championship prize. O’Neal, credited with 16th, claimed the $20,000 points runner-up award over Sheppard on a top-five finishes tiebreaker. Pierce previously won series championships in 2023 and '25.

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2026 FloRacing Night in America at Senoia Raceway

2026 FloRacing Night In America Results At Senoia Raceway