Is England Back? Its Young Talent Is Becoming Hard To Ignore

England Rugby spent 2025 looking like a team on the rise. Then a miserable 2026 Six Nations put all that progress in doubt. Before asking whether England is back, it is worth remembering why the question needs asking.

Now there is another reason to believe — and it is bigger than Will Joseph scoring five tries against Japan. England made 10 personnel changes from the side that beat Australia and still won 78-15, scoring 13 tries. That is not enough to erase a disappointing spring, but it is enough to make the conversation interesting again.

The strongest argument for a revival is the young talent competing for opportunities: Henry Pollock, Joseph and the emerging players in England A. England does not need another exciting individual to build its hopes around. It needs enough quality across the squad that progress does not disappear when a few players struggle or injuries hit.

That is what makes this moment compelling. The question is not simply whether England is back. It is whether its young depth can make the recovery last.

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Henry Pollock Is The Example, Not The Whole Argument

At 21, Pollock already has a British and Irish Lions tour behind him. His progress included England’s 2024 Under-20 world title, an England A appearance that November and two tries on his senior international debut against Wales in 2025.

That progression matters more than the attention surrounding him. England did not have to choose between developing a young player and using someone capable of contributing immediately. Pollock became both.

He also demonstrated his versatility against Australia this month, replacing the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the wing and scoring twice.

But the argument cannot stop at Pollock. One exceptional player can succeed without proving that a country has exceptional depth. The more interesting question is whether England has other players moving toward meaningful senior roles.

That is where England A enters the discussion.

England A Gives The Optimism Substance

On Nov. 6, England A beat Argentina XV 59-24 in Bath. Noah Caluori scored twice, while Max Ojomoh and Tobias Elliott also crossed. Ojomoh contributed to the attacking combinations as well as the scoring.

The options extended beyond the finishers. Afo Fasogbon started at tighthead prop, with hooker Nathan Jibulu and scrumhalf Lucas Friday among the replacements. This was not simply another group of exciting wingers waiting for an opportunity.

An A team is not a youth team, and its experienced players deserve credit, too. But putting developing talent alongside established professionals makes more sense than treating every prospect as a separate project.

More importantly, there was movement between the teams. Caluori, Ojomoh and Elliott were among the England A players included in the senior squad preparing for Japan.

That is the useful part: performances creating selection opportunities. England A should be somewhere a player can make Borthwick reconsider his options, not somewhere promising careers wait indefinitely for an injury elsewhere.

Depth Must Become More Than A List Of Names

There is still a difference between having talented young players and having replacements trusted against the best opposition.

Beating Japan, which lost Harry Hockings to an early 20-minute red card, does not settle that question. Neither does winning an A international. England’s Nov. 21 meeting with New Zealand offers a tougher examination.

Borthwick’s task is to turn those options into dependable combinations. Young players need meaningful opportunities, clear responsibilities and enough patience to survive an imperfect afternoon. They do not need automatic selection simply because their potential is exciting.

For England’s 2027 World Cup ambitions, the value is obvious: more credible alternatives, more competition and less dependence on everything going right for the preferred starting lineup.

So, is England back? Back as a team worth taking seriously as a contender, yes. Back as a finished product, not yet.

Joseph’s performance deserves celebrating. The bigger reason for optimism is that England has other young players capable of making the next selection debate just as interesting.

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