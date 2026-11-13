FCS Football Insider: 5 Predictions For Week 11 Of The 2026 Season

We’re in Week 11 of the college football season, and this week’s buzz words are: playoff seeding, conference championships and at-large selections.

Many teams are hard at work preparing for the final push, knowing things are far from settled across the Football Championship Subdivision.

Others already have made travel arrangements and Thanksgiving plans because their seasons will be ending next Saturday.

At FloCollege, we’ll be here with coverage, analysis and predictions until the final whistle of the FCS Championship title game on Jan. 11.

Week 10 was a dramatic turning point in the FCS season that gave us a little bit of clarity, a whole lot of chaos and some black-and-white scenarios for Week 11.

Tarleton State remained undefeated, Stephen F. Austin lost its perfect record, Lamar announced itself as a national contender and North Dakota delivered one of the weekend’s biggest upsets.





Now, after almost three months of action, we’ve reached the most critical two weeks of the campaign, where everything is on the line, and many student-athletes across the FCS are going to suit up for the last time.

Among the storylines we’re keeping an eye on this week are:

Can Tarleton State finish undefeated?

Is Lamar a legitimate championship contender?

Can Montana State repeat as national champion?

How dangerous is North Dakota?

What’s happening in the CAA title race?

We’ll probably cover every scenario and conference across our FCS coverage this week, but for now, we’re going to focus on some of the top FCS games in Week 11 and what they mean to the bigger picture.

No. 16 Campbell (8-2, 5-1 CAA) at Elon (5-5, 3-3 CAA)

The CAA title race can be put to rest this week if Elon is able to take down surprise contender Campbell.

The Camels have had a turnaround season in 2026, winning more than six games for the first time since joining the CAA in 2023. They are 8-2 overall and 5-1 in conference games.

Campbell opened CAA play at 4-0, before being defeated by UAlbany on Oct. 31. That could almost be considered an upset, but the Great Danes also have improved quite a bit this season and became part of the conference title conversation, while breaking into the national top 25.

However, with last week’s loss to Bryant, UAlbany (6-4, 4-2) has exited the race for the CAA crown, and it’s down to just two teams – Monmouth and Campbell – and the breakdown couldn’t be any easier to understand.

Monmouth defeated North Carolina A&T 21-17 last week to remain undefeated in conference play (7-0) and improve to 8-2 overall, while holding steady at No. 14 in the AFCA rankings.

The victory gave Monmouth at least a share of the CAA title and strengthened the team’s playoff position with two games to play – a nonconference meeting with Merrimack and a CAA clash with Campbell to end the regular season.

If Elon is able to beat Campbell in Week 11, the conversation is over. Monmouth would win the title outright, along with the CAA’s automatic playoff bid.

But if Campbell tops Elon, the automatic spot would be decided in the head-to-head matchup between Monmouth and Campbell in Week 12.

If the Hawks were to win, they’d be the solo champions and get to start making plans for the playoffs. If the Camels were to upset MU, they would share the title and take the playoff spot, forcing Monmouth to once again wait for the FCS Selection Show.

*This game will be broadcast live on FloCollege on Saturday at noon Eastern.

Prediction: Campbell 28, Elon 13

Watch Live

2026 Campbell vs Elon

No. 1 Tarleton State (10-0, 5-0 UAC) at West Florida (4-4, 1-4 UAC)

Tarleton is 10-0 overall, the front-runner in the United Athletic Conference at 5-0 and has been ranked No. 1 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll for a few weeks.

However, even with as well as the season is going, the UAC title chase is far from over.

The Texans have two regular-season game remaining, both conference matchups, against West Florida (Nov. 14) and North Alabama (Nov. 21).

Austin Peay and Abilene Christian both are 4-1 in UAC games, and both already lost to Tarleton State this season.

A victory Saturday against FCS newcomer West Florida would give TSU at least a share of the conference championship and secure its place in the FCS playoffs through the conference's automatic bid, since the Texans beat the two teams that would be able to tie them in the standings at that point.

Saturday also will feature a significant UAC battle between those teams – Austin Peay and ACU – meaning that one of them will fall out of contention by sundown Saturday.

However, West Florida definitely shouldn’t be underestimated by TSU.

The Argonauts have had a roller-coaster debut at the FCS level after a dominant Division II run from 2016-2025, but they’ve proven to be able to hang in their new digs, despite a 4-4 start to their FCS era and a 1-4 performance within the conference.

UWF opened the year with wins against ranked Southern Illinois and Central Arkansas but then suffered lopsided losses to Austin Peay and Abilene Christian.

There’s no reason Tarleton State should lose this game with the Argos, but the Texans shouldn’t be surprised if they put up a fight. They have nothing to lose and only experience to gain, and knocking off the No. 1 team in the country certainly would make a huge statement about the progress of West Florida’s transition.

Prediction: Tarleton State 24, West Florida 16

East Texas A&M (3-7, 3-4 Southland) at No. 8 Lamar (8-2, 6-1 Southland)

Lamar had one of the biggest wins of the season last week, a 45-28 win over second-ranked Stephen F. Austin that ended the Lumberjacks’ perfect season and sent them down the AFCA rankings to No. 7.

The victory helped Lamar climb four spots to No. 8 in the newest poll and into a tie for first place with SFA in the Southland Conference standings.

Now, the Cardinals are looking at a two-fold situation with a pair of conference games remaining.

Not only is Lamar playing for the SLC title and the automatic bid to the playoffs, the Cardinals’ top-10 ranking magnifies the importance of a strong finish toward playoff seeding.

Lamar will host struggling East Texas A&M on Saturday and will be looking for a fourth consecutive win over the Lions.

A win keeps the Cardinals tied with SFA, if the Lumberjacks can get past UT Rio Grande Valley, or gives Lamar sole possession of first place, if SFA loses.

If Lamar and Stephen F. Austin match each other the rest of the way, they would share the title, but the Cardinals would take the playoff spot due to their head-to-head win.

This is another race that could come down to the final seconds of the regular season, but Lamar has all the power to end it this week.

Prediction: Lamar 42, East Texas A&M 9

Montana State (9-1, 6-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky)

Montana State is the reigning FCS national champion and spent the early part of the season at the top of the rankings, before suffering a shocking loss to then-winless and unranked Idaho on Oct. 2.

The Bobcats rebounded with four straight wins and have climbed back up the AFCA rankings from No. 6 to No. 2.

Their return trip to the state of Idaho last weekend nearly derailed the whole comeback, but the Bobcats managed to escape with a 28-26 triple-overtime win over the Idaho State to keep their Big Sky title hopes alive.

MSU and Northern Arizona are tied atop the Big Sky standings at 6-1, while Montana, Weber State and Idaho are close behind at 5-2.

Montana State already beat Northern Arizona this year, and this week’s meeting with Northern Colorado should lean heavily in the Bobcats’ favor.

That means the Montana State-Montana regular-season finale Nov. 21 could again be where this year’s conference title is decided.

No. 5 Northern Arizona has No. 20 Weber State this week, which could cause an even bigger log jam, if Weber can pull off the upset.

Still, Montana State is in control if its own fate. Wins over Northern Colorado and Montana would guarantee the Bobcats at least a share of the title and the playoff bid if NAU wins out, too.

MSU has won its last 12 contests against Northern Colorado, with the Bears’ last win in the series coming in 2007. Last year, the Bobcats won 55-7. In 2024, it was 55-17.

Prediction: Montana State 48, Northern Colorado 21

No. 17 Illinois State (7-3, 3-3) at No. 3 Youngstown State (8-2, 6-1)

This is the end of the line for Youngstown State’s regular season and a major Missouri Valley Football Conference showdown.

Youngstown State can clinch at least a share of the conference title, while Illinois State needs a strong finish to strengthen its at-large playoff case.

These are two of the five MVFC teams ranked in the top 25. They’re No. 3 and No. 17, respectively, and they’re joined by South Dakota State (No. 4), South Dakota (No. 10) and North Dakota (No. 12t).

Youngstown State tops the conference standings at 6-1, and this week’s game against Illinois State will wrap up the regular season for the Penguins, who will have a bye week Nov. 21 and get to rest while awaiting their playoff fate.

SDSU is second in the MVFC at 5-1 and beat YSU in their head-to-head matchup in September.

The Jackrabbits will face Southern Illinois this week and Indiana State next week to close out the regular season.

There’s no doubt the MVFC will again send three or four teams into the playoffs, so Youngstown State doesn’t really have anything to worry about, but who wouldn’t want to end the regular-season slog with a win and some hardware?

Prediction: Youngstown State 24, Illinois State 17

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Saturday, Nov. 14

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How’d We Do With Our Predictions Last Week?

It was another 3-for-5 week, with a surprise steamroll of UAlbany by the Bryant Bulldogs, and a predicted upset of top-ranked Tarleton State that didn’t materialize.

As always, if you predict when the upset will happen, you’re a genius. If you flub it, it’s more “what were you even thinking?”

I’m glad I’m not getting graded on my performance each week.

North Carolina A&T vs. Monmouth

Prediction: Monmouth 35, N.C. A&T 17

Monmouth 35, N.C. A&T 17 Result: Monmouth def. N.C. A&T, 21-17

UAlbany vs. Bryant

Prediction: UAlbany 42, Bryant 21

UAlbany 42, Bryant 21 Result: Bryant def. UAlbany, 31-7

Stephen F. Austin vs. Lamar

Prediction: Lamar 28, Stephen F. Austin 24

Lamar 28, Stephen F. Austin 24 Result: Lamar def. SFA, 45-28

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian

Prediction: Abilene Christian 42, Tarleton State 28

Abilene Christian 42, Tarleton State 28 Result: Tarleton State def. ACU 40-27

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa

Prediction: South Dakota State 56, Northern Iowa 33

South Dakota State 56, Northern Iowa 33 Result: SDSU def. Northern Iowa, 41-15

AFCA FCS Rankings After Week 10 Of 2026

As of Nov. 9

Tarleton State (10-0) – 650 – Prev. 1 Montana State (9-1) – 606 – Prev. 3 Youngstown State (8-2) – 591 – Prev. 4 South Dakota State (8-2) – 576 – Prev. 5 Northern Arizona (8-2) – 536 – Prev. 6 Austin Peay (8-2) – 499 – Prev. 7 Stephen F. Austin (9-1) – 470 – Prev. 2 Lamar (8-2) – 464 – Prev. 12 Tennessee Tech (9-1) – 434 – Prev. 9 South Dakota (7-3) – 390 – Prev. 10 Mercer (8-2) – 385 – Prev. 11 Montana (7-3) – 354 – Prev. 13 North Dakota (7-4) – 354 – Prev. 15 Monmouth (8-2) – 331 – Prev. 14 Lehigh (8-2) – 255 – Prev. 16 Campbell (8-2) – 241 – Prev. 19 Illinois State (7-3) – 222 – Prev. 8 South Carolina State (8-2) – 220 – Prev. 17 Harvard (7-1) – 203 – Prev. 22t Weber State (6-4) – 134 – Prev. 25 Idaho State (6-4) – 126 – Prev. 18 Jackson State (7-2) – 76 – Prev. NR Princeton (6-2) – 60 – Prev. NR ACU (5-5) – 34 – Prev. 22t UAlbany (6-4) – 31 – Prev. 20

Dropped Out: East Tennessee State (21), Alabama A&M (24)

Others Receiving Votes: East Tennessee State, 29; UC Davis, 27; UIW, 25; Chattanooga, 22; Dayton, 22; Central Connecticut State, 19; North Alabama, 11; Bryant, 10; Idaho, 10; Alabama A&M, 9; Villanova, 8; Morgan State, 7; Richmond, 4; Southeast Missouri State, 2; Brown, 1; Butler, 1; UT Rio Grande Valley, 1.

Week 11 Schedule For FCS Top 25

*Based on latest AFCA FCS Coaches Poll

All Times Eastern

No. 1 Tarleton State (10-0, 5-0 UAC) at West Florida (4-4, 1-4 Gulf South), 3 p.m.

No. 2 Montana State (9-1, 6-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Youngstown State (8-2, 6-1 MVFC) vs. No. 17 Illinois State (7-3, 3-3 MVFC), noon

No. 4 South Dakota State (8-2, 5-1 MVFC) at Southern Illinois (5-5, 3-3 MVFC), 2 p.m.

No. 5 Northern Arizona (8-2, 6-1 Big Sky) vs. No. 20 Weber State (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Austin Peay (8-2, 4-1 UAC) vs. No. 24 Abilene Christian (5-5, 4-1 UAC), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Stephen F. Austin (9-1, 6-1 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley (5-5, 3-4 Southland), 6 p.m.

No. 8 Lamar (8-2, 6-1 Southland) vs. East Texas A&M (3-7, 3-4 Southland), 4 p.m.

No. 9 Tennessee Tech (9-1, 6-1 Southern) vs. No. 11 Mercer (8-2, 5-1 Southern), 2:30 p.m.

No. 10 South Dakota (7-3, 4-2 MVFC) vs. Northern Iowa (4-5, 3-3 MVFC), 2 p.m.

No. 12 Montana (7-3, 5-2 Big Sky) vs. No. 21 Idaho State (6-4, 3-4 Big Sky), 10:30 p.m.

No. 12 North Dakota (7-4, 4-3 MVFC) – Idle

No. 14 Monmouth (8-2, 7-0 CAA) vs. Merrimack (4-6), noon

No. 15 Lehigh (8-2, 6-1 Patriot) at Richmond (6-4, 4-3 Patriot), 2 p.m.

No. 16 Campbell (8-2, 5-1 CAA) at Elon (5-5, 3-3 CAA), 2 p.m.

No. 18 South Carolina State (8-2, 3-0 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central (5-5, 3-0 MEAC), 1:30 p.m.

No. 19 Harvard (7-1, 4-1 Ivy) at Penn (4-4, 2-3 Ivy), 1 p.m.

No. 22 Jackson State (7-2, 4-2 SWAC) at Alabama State (5-4, 3-3 SWAC), 3 p.m.

No. 23 Princeton (6-2, 4-1 Ivy) at Yale (4-4, 2-3 Ivy), noon

No. 25 UAlbany (6-4) vs. Maine (5-5), noon

Some Things To Know About FCS Football

The FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) is the second tier of NCAA Division I football, with the top tier being the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision).

While the FBS determines its national champion through a 12-team, committee-selected College Football Playoff, the FCS Championship includes 24 teams.

The FCS conference champions automatically qualify for the playoffs, and the remaining spots are filled via at-large selection.

This season, there will be 128 programs across 13 conferences. The regular season will begin in late August, and the playoffs will get underway at the end of November.

When Is The 2026 FCS Championship Selection Show?

The 24-team FCS playoff bracket will be announced Sunday, Nov. 22, at noon Eastern on ESPNU. The top eight seeds receive first-round byes.

When Do The 2026 NCAA Division I FCS Playoffs Start?

The first round of the 2026 NCAA FCS Playoffs will be Nov. 28.

The format includes 24 teams and five rounds of play – first round, second round, quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship game. Everything through the semifinals will be played at the site of the participating schools.

Round 2 is set for Dec. 5, the quarterfinals will be held Dec. 11 (one game) and Dec. 12 (three games) and the semifinals will take place Dec. 19.

The 2026 FCS national championship will be determined Jan. 11, 2027, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Music City first hosted the title tilt in 2025 after 15 consecutive visits to Frisco, Texas.

Every game will be broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks.

How Do The FCS Playoffs Work?

The 24 FCS teams that advance to the playoffs are situated into a single-elimination bracket.

The top 16 teams are seeded, with the first eight earning byes into the second round. Seeds 9-16 must play in the opening round of action, but they get to play host, as do the higher seeds in each game through the semifinals.

The two semifinal winners then make the trip to Nashville to play for the national championship.

In 2025, Montana State defeated Illinois State 35-34 in overtime to claim the trophy.

Since 2011, North Dakota State had been dominating the FCS landscape, winning 10 national titles, but the Bison have now moved to a bigger pasture – the FBS level as part of the Mountain West Conference.

Who Won The Each Football National Championship For The 2025-2026 Season?

Division I FBS – Indiana def. Miami, 27-21

Indiana def. Miami, 27-21 Division I FCS – Montana State def. Illinois State 35-34 (OT)

Montana State def. Illinois State 35-34 (OT) Division II – Ferris State def. Harding, 42-21

Ferris State def. Harding, 42-21 Division III – University of Wisconsin-River Falls def. North Central (Ill.), 24-14

UAlbany vs. Campbell Football Highlights | 2026 CAA Football

Check out the highlights from this year’s CAA battle between UAlbany and Campbell on Oct. 31.

Spoiler: UAlbany defeated Campbell 45-35.





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