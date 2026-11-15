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Blair Kinghorn Returns As Scotland And Australia Name Rugby Lineups
By Ajay Shah,4 days ago
Blair Kinghorn is back in Scotland’s starting lineup as Sione Tuipulotu leads his team against Australia Rugby at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Sunday, Nov. 15.
Scotland Rugby and the Wallabies are both looking to bounce back after defeats in their opening matches of the November window. The Scots lost 43-21 to New Zealand, while Australia fell 45-22 to England.
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Australia welcomes Rob Valetini and Carter Gordon back into its starting side for the Nations Championship matchup in Edinburgh. Here are the lineups and kickoff details.
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Scotland vs. Australia Rugby Kickoff Time
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026
- Kickoff: 10:10 a.m. ET
- Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield
- Location: Edinburgh, Scotland
- Competition: Nations Championship, Round 5
Scotland Lineup vs. Australia
Starting XV
- Rory Sutherland
- Ewan Ashman
- Zander Fagerson
- Gregor Brown
- Scott Cummings
- Matt Fagerson
- Rory Darge
- Jack Dempsey
- Ben White
- Finn Russell
- Darcy Graham
- Sione Tuipulotu (captain)
- Huw Jones
- Kyle Steyn
- Blair Kinghorn
Replacements
- Gregor Hiddleston
- Pierre Schoeman
- Will Hurd
- Max Williamson
- Josh Bayliss
- Ollie Leatherbarrow
- Jamie Dobie
- Tom Jordan
Australia Lineup vs. Scotland
Starting XV
- Angus Bell
- Billy Pollard
- Allan Alaalatoa
- Josh Canham
- Jeremy Williams
- Rob Valetini
- Fraser McReight
- Harry Wilson (captain)
- Ryan Lonergan
- Carter Gordon
- Harry Potter
- Len Ikitau
- Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
- Max Jorgensen
- Tom Wright
Replacements
- Brandon Paenga-Amosa
- Isaac Kailea
- Taniela Tupou
- Lachlan Shaw
- Tom Hooper
- Tate McDermott
- Ben Donaldson
- Filipo Daugunu
Kinghorn And Graham Return To Scotland’s Starting Side
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made two changes to the starting XV that faced the All Blacks.
Kinghorn starts at fullback after appearing off the bench against New Zealand, while Darcy Graham comes onto the wing. Tuipulotu continues as captain and partners Huw Jones in midfield.
Finn Russell and Ben White remain together in the halves. Ewan Ashman starts at hooker after scoring a first-half hat trick against the All Blacks.
Valetini And Gordon Return For The Wallabies
Australia head coach Les Kiss brings Valetini back into the starting back row alongside Fraser McReight and captain Harry Wilson.
Gordon returns at fly-half to partner Ryan Lonergan. Harry Potter starts on the wing, while Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii moves into the midfield alongside Len Ikitau.
How To Watch Scotland vs. Australia In The United States
Scotland vs. Australia will stream in the United States on RugbyPass TV. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15.
Fans can follow many Scotland and Australia internationals during the club season on FloRugby, including players competing in the URC, PREM Rugby and Top 14.
How To Watch Rugby Matches In The United States On FloRugby
The France vs. South Africa test will stream on RugbyPass TV in the United States. FloRugby carries professional club rugby, including:
FloRugby is also home to match archives and replays. Check the FloRugby schedule for upcoming events.