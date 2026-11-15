D3 Football Scores: Three Unbeaten Top 25 Teams Fall Before Selection Sunday

Three unbeaten teams in the FloCollege D3 Top 25 fell on the final day of the regular season, led by No. 14 Mary Hardin-Baylor's 13-3 win over No. 4 Hardin-Simmons.

Salisbury knocked off No. 7 Christopher Newport 23-21 and Chicago beat No. 12 Lake Forest, while No. 9 Cortland stayed perfect with a Cortaca Jug win over Ithaca at Yankee Stadium. Outside the Top 25, Wesleyan handed Trinity (Conn.) their first loss and Marietta edged Mount St. Joseph.

The NCAA reveals the 40-team field Sunday at 5pm ET.

Here's every score from the final week of the D3 regular season.

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2026 FloCollege D2 Football Bracket Breakdown

FloCollege D3 Top 25 And Receiving Votes Scores

No. 1 Wheaton (Ill.) 38, Carthage 3 - Final

No. 2 Saint John's (Minn.) 49, St. Olaf 0 - Final

No. 3 UW-Whitewater 42, UW-Eau Claire 7 - Final

No. 14 Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, No. 4 Hardin-Simmons 3 - Final

No. 5 North Central (Ill.) 20, Illinois Wesleyan 10 - Final

No. 6 WashU 52, Wooster 0 - Final

Salisbury 23, No. 7 Christopher Newport 21 - Final

No. 8 Baldwin Wallace 78, Muskingum 21 - Final

No. 9 Cortland 30, Ithaca 23 - Final

No. 10 UW-Platteville 48, UW-La Crosse 14 - Final

No. 11 Endicott 58, Curry 0 - Final

Chicago 34, No. 12 Lake Forest 30 - Final

No. 13 Calvin 51, Alma 16 - Final

No. 15 Susquehanna 56, Juniata 7 - Final

No. 16 DePauw 16, Wabash 10 - Final

No. 17 Hope 48, Trine 14 - Final

No. 18 Wartburg 21, Coe 10 - Final

No. 19 Springfield 35, SUNY Maritime 6 - Final

No. 20 Merchant Marine 42, Coast Guard 14 - Final

No. 21 Bethel (Minn.) 65, St. Scholastica 0 - Final

No. 22 Washington & Jefferson 44, Westminster (Pa.) 14 - Final

No. 23 Linfield 64, Willamette 0 - Final

No. 24 Trinity (Texas) 82, Rhodes 7 - Final

No. 25 Utica 14, SUNY Brockport 9 - Final

Receiving Votes

RPI (RV) 25, Union (N.Y.) 8 - Final

Wesleyan (Conn.) 27, Trinity (Conn.) (RV) 20 - Final

Monmouth (Ill.) (RV) 73, Knox 7 - Final

Hampden-Sydney (RV) 36, Randolph-Macon 27 - Final

Marietta 44, Mount St. Joseph (RV) 43 - Final

Concordia Wisconsin (RV) 25, Benedictine (Ill.) (RV) 24 - Final

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 19, Chapman (RV) 14 - Final

Montclair State (RV) 35, Rowan 28 - Final (Friday)

Johns Hopkins 17, Franklin & Marshall (RV) 3 - Final (Friday)

D3 Football Scores On FloCollege

Saturday, Nov. 14

Other D3 Football Scores

Adrian 48, Kalamazoo 14 - Final

Albion 33, Olivet 20 - Final

Alfred 27, SUNY Morrisville 24 - Final

Amherst 16, Williams 7 - Final

Anderson (Ind.) 30, Manchester 14 - Final

Augsburg 37, Hamline 14 - Final

Augustana (Ill.) 41, Carroll (Wis.) 17 - Final

Aurora 56, Eureka 0 - Final

Bridgewater State 21, Mass Maritime 14 - Final

Case Western Reserve 27, Allegheny 0 - Final

Central (Iowa) 35, Simpson 10 - Final

Colby 19, Bowdoin 13 - Final

Concordia Chicago 13, Wisconsin Lutheran 7 - Final

Concordia-Moorhead 42, Carleton 17 - Final

Delaware Valley 35, Widener 7 - Final

Dickinson 34, Muhlenberg 28 - Final

Dubuque 28, Loras 16 - Final

Eastern 52, FDU-Florham 0 - Final

Framingham State 28, Worcester State 14 - Final

Geneva 21, Saint Francis 0 - Final

Gettysburg 53, McDaniel 0 - Final

Grove City 49, Thiel 0 - Final

Gustavus Adolphus 33, Macalester 7 - Final

Hamilton 47, Bates 17 - Final

Hanover 49, Franklin 0 - Final

Hartwick 77, Hilbert 12 - Final

Hobart 66, Buffalo State 0 - Final

Huntingdon 28, Belhaven 7 - Final

Husson 65, Maine Maritime 0 - Final

Illinois College 29, Beloit 0 - Final

John Carroll 38, Denison 6 - Final

LaGrange 62, Southern Virginia 16 - Final

Lakeland 56, Rockford 7 - Final

Lebanon Valley 38, Albright 30 - Final

Luther 24, Grinnell 10 - Final

Martin Luther 57, Greenville 0 - Final

Misericordia 23, King's (Pa.) 14 - Final

Monroe 27, Keystone 20 - Final

Nebraska Wesleyan 45, Buena Vista 35 - Final

North Park 49, Elmhurst 0 - Final

Northwestern-St. Paul 28, Minnesota Morris 10 - Final

Ohio Wesleyan 27, Kenyon 21 - Final

Redlands 42, Azusa Pacific 7 - Final

Ripon 62, Lawrence 12 - Final

Rose-Hulman 31, Bluffton 9 - Final

Saint Vincent 37, Hiram 28 - Final

St. John Fisher 22, Alfred State 7 - Final

Stevenson 24, Alvernia 23 - Final

TCNJ 17, Kean 7 - Final (Friday)

Tufts 10, Middlebury 3 - Final

UMass Dartmouth 35, Plymouth State 21 - Final

UW-River Falls 41, UW-Stevens Point 0 - Final

UW-Stout 42, UW-Oshkosh 35 - Final

University of New England 56, New England College 3 - Final

Ursinus 30, Carnegie Mellon 27 - Final

Waynesburg 31, Bethany (W.Va.) 28 - Final

Western New England 56, Nichols 28 - Final

Westfield State 27, Fitchburg State 12 - Final

Westminster (Mo.) 16, Crown (Minn.) 7 - Final

Wittenberg 52, Oberlin 0 - Final

When Is The D3 Football Selection Show?

The NCAA reveals the 2026 D3 football playoff field Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5pm ET.

D3 Football Playoffs 2026 Schedule

First round: Saturday, Nov. 21

Second round: Saturday, Nov. 28

Third round: Saturday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 12

Semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 19

Stagg Bowl: Sunday, Jan. 3

How Do The D3 Football Playoffs Work?

Forty teams make the field. Conference champions claim 28 automatic bids. The selection committee fills the other 12 spots with at-large spots

Archived Footage On FloCollege

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