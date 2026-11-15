undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
D3 Football Scores: Three Unbeaten Top 25 Teams Fall Before Selection Sunday
By R. R. Ellis,4 days ago
Three unbeaten teams in the FloCollege D3 Top 25 fell on the final day of the regular season, led by No. 14 Mary Hardin-Baylor's 13-3 win over No. 4 Hardin-Simmons.
- D3 Football Rankings 2026 Week 10: Whitewater Climbs, Platteville And Hope Fall
- Watch The 2026 FloCollege D2 Football Bracket Breakdown Monday
- D2 Football Scores: CSU Pueblo Stays Perfect, Benedict Wins SIAC
Salisbury knocked off No. 7 Christopher Newport 23-21 and Chicago beat No. 12 Lake Forest, while No. 9 Cortland stayed perfect with a Cortaca Jug win over Ithaca at Yankee Stadium. Outside the Top 25, Wesleyan handed Trinity (Conn.) their first loss and Marietta edged Mount St. Joseph.
The NCAA reveals the 40-team field Sunday at 5pm ET.
Here's every score from the final week of the D3 regular season.
Watch Live
2026 FloCollege D2 Football Bracket Breakdown
FloCollege D3 Top 25 And Receiving Votes Scores
- No. 1 Wheaton (Ill.) 38, Carthage 3 - Final
- No. 2 Saint John's (Minn.) 49, St. Olaf 0 - Final
- No. 3 UW-Whitewater 42, UW-Eau Claire 7 - Final
- No. 14 Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, No. 4 Hardin-Simmons 3 - Final
- No. 5 North Central (Ill.) 20, Illinois Wesleyan 10 - Final
- No. 6 WashU 52, Wooster 0 - Final
- Salisbury 23, No. 7 Christopher Newport 21 - Final
- No. 8 Baldwin Wallace 78, Muskingum 21 - Final
- No. 9 Cortland 30, Ithaca 23 - Final
- No. 10 UW-Platteville 48, UW-La Crosse 14 - Final
- No. 11 Endicott 58, Curry 0 - Final
- Chicago 34, No. 12 Lake Forest 30 - Final
- No. 13 Calvin 51, Alma 16 - Final
- No. 15 Susquehanna 56, Juniata 7 - Final
- No. 16 DePauw 16, Wabash 10 - Final
- No. 17 Hope 48, Trine 14 - Final
- No. 18 Wartburg 21, Coe 10 - Final
- No. 19 Springfield 35, SUNY Maritime 6 - Final
- No. 20 Merchant Marine 42, Coast Guard 14 - Final
- No. 21 Bethel (Minn.) 65, St. Scholastica 0 - Final
- No. 22 Washington & Jefferson 44, Westminster (Pa.) 14 - Final
- No. 23 Linfield 64, Willamette 0 - Final
- No. 24 Trinity (Texas) 82, Rhodes 7 - Final
- No. 25 Utica 14, SUNY Brockport 9 - Final
Receiving Votes
- RPI (RV) 25, Union (N.Y.) 8 - Final
- Wesleyan (Conn.) 27, Trinity (Conn.) (RV) 20 - Final
- Monmouth (Ill.) (RV) 73, Knox 7 - Final
- Hampden-Sydney (RV) 36, Randolph-Macon 27 - Final
- Marietta 44, Mount St. Joseph (RV) 43 - Final
- Concordia Wisconsin (RV) 25, Benedictine (Ill.) (RV) 24 - Final
- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 19, Chapman (RV) 14 - Final
- Montclair State (RV) 35, Rowan 28 - Final (Friday)
- Johns Hopkins 17, Franklin & Marshall (RV) 3 - Final (Friday)
D3 Football Scores On FloCollege
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Austin 41, Gallaudet 13 - Final
- Centre 45, Southwestern (Texas) 27 - Final
- Maryville (Tenn.) 29, Millsaps 26 - Final
- William Paterson 21, Vermont State Castleton 7 - Final
- Salve Regina 27, WPI 15 - Final
- MIT 38, Norwich 21 - Final
- Lycoming 24, Moravian 10 - Final
- Susquehanna 56, Juniata 7 - Final
- Wilkes 49, Western Connecticut State 20 - Final
- Rochester 14, St. Lawrence 6 - Final
- Springfield 35, SUNY Maritime 6 - Final
- Hampden-Sydney 36, Randolph-Macon 27 - Final
- Shenandoah 42, Guilford 7 - Final
- Ohio Northern 54, Capital 0 - Final
- Baldwin Wallace 78, Muskingum 21 - Final
- Heidelberg 57, Wilmington (Ohio) 31 - Final
- Mount Union 73, Otterbein 0 - Final
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Hardin-Simmons 3 - Final
- Bridgewater (Va.) 70, Averett 0 - Final
- Howard Payne 56, East Texas Baptist 40 - Final
- Berry 67, Sewanee 14 - Final
- Chicago 34, Lake Forest 30 - Final
- Washington and Lee 21, Roanoke 14 - Final
- McMurry 37, Schreiner 26 - Final
- Trinity (Texas) 82, Rhodes 7 - Final
- Linfield 64, Willamette 0 - Final
- Lewis & Clark 38, Pacific (Ore.) 6 - Final
- George Fox 37, Pacific Lutheran 0 - Final
- Whitworth 61, Puget Sound 7 - Final
- Texas Lutheran 47, Hendrix 7 - Final
- Cal Lutheran 13, Pomona-Pitzer 12 - Final
- La Verne 35, Whittier 0 - Final
- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 19, Chapman 14 - Final
- Brevard 24, NC Wesleyan 20 - Final
- Greensboro 49, Methodist 0 - Final
- Centenary (La.) 28, Lyon 6 - Halftime
Other D3 Football Scores
- Adrian 48, Kalamazoo 14 - Final
- Albion 33, Olivet 20 - Final
- Alfred 27, SUNY Morrisville 24 - Final
- Amherst 16, Williams 7 - Final
- Anderson (Ind.) 30, Manchester 14 - Final
- Augsburg 37, Hamline 14 - Final
- Augustana (Ill.) 41, Carroll (Wis.) 17 - Final
- Aurora 56, Eureka 0 - Final
- Bridgewater State 21, Mass Maritime 14 - Final
- Case Western Reserve 27, Allegheny 0 - Final
- Central (Iowa) 35, Simpson 10 - Final
- Colby 19, Bowdoin 13 - Final
- Concordia Chicago 13, Wisconsin Lutheran 7 - Final
- Concordia-Moorhead 42, Carleton 17 - Final
- Delaware Valley 35, Widener 7 - Final
- Dickinson 34, Muhlenberg 28 - Final
- Dubuque 28, Loras 16 - Final
- Eastern 52, FDU-Florham 0 - Final
- Framingham State 28, Worcester State 14 - Final
- Geneva 21, Saint Francis 0 - Final
- Gettysburg 53, McDaniel 0 - Final
- Grove City 49, Thiel 0 - Final
- Gustavus Adolphus 33, Macalester 7 - Final
- Hamilton 47, Bates 17 - Final
- Hanover 49, Franklin 0 - Final
- Hartwick 77, Hilbert 12 - Final
- Hobart 66, Buffalo State 0 - Final
- Huntingdon 28, Belhaven 7 - Final
- Husson 65, Maine Maritime 0 - Final
- Illinois College 29, Beloit 0 - Final
- John Carroll 38, Denison 6 - Final
- LaGrange 62, Southern Virginia 16 - Final
- Lakeland 56, Rockford 7 - Final
- Lebanon Valley 38, Albright 30 - Final
- Luther 24, Grinnell 10 - Final
- Martin Luther 57, Greenville 0 - Final
- Misericordia 23, King's (Pa.) 14 - Final
- Monroe 27, Keystone 20 - Final
- Nebraska Wesleyan 45, Buena Vista 35 - Final
- North Park 49, Elmhurst 0 - Final
- Northwestern-St. Paul 28, Minnesota Morris 10 - Final
- Ohio Wesleyan 27, Kenyon 21 - Final
- Redlands 42, Azusa Pacific 7 - Final
- Ripon 62, Lawrence 12 - Final
- Rose-Hulman 31, Bluffton 9 - Final
- Saint Vincent 37, Hiram 28 - Final
- St. John Fisher 22, Alfred State 7 - Final
- Stevenson 24, Alvernia 23 - Final
- TCNJ 17, Kean 7 - Final (Friday)
- Tufts 10, Middlebury 3 - Final
- UMass Dartmouth 35, Plymouth State 21 - Final
- UW-River Falls 41, UW-Stevens Point 0 - Final
- UW-Stout 42, UW-Oshkosh 35 - Final
- University of New England 56, New England College 3 - Final
- Ursinus 30, Carnegie Mellon 27 - Final
- Waynesburg 31, Bethany (W.Va.) 28 - Final
- Western New England 56, Nichols 28 - Final
- Westfield State 27, Fitchburg State 12 - Final
- Westminster (Mo.) 16, Crown (Minn.) 7 - Final
- Wittenberg 52, Oberlin 0 - Final
When Is The D3 Football Selection Show?
The NCAA reveals the 2026 D3 football playoff field Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5pm ET.
D3 Football Playoffs 2026 Schedule
- First round: Saturday, Nov. 21
- Second round: Saturday, Nov. 28
- Third round: Saturday, Dec. 5
- Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 12
- Semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 19
- Stagg Bowl: Sunday, Jan. 3
How Do The D3 Football Playoffs Work?
Forty teams make the field. Conference champions claim 28 automatic bids. The selection committee fills the other 12 spots with at-large spots
Archived Footage On FloCollege
Video footage from all games will be archived and stored in a video library for FloCollege subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscriptions.
Join The College Football Conversation
- Follow us on X @FloCollegeFB
- Follow us on Instagram @FloCollegeFootball
- Follow us on TikTok @FloCollegeFootball
- Watch us on YouTube
- Like us on Facebook