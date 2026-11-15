Cephus Harris Makes Davenport History With 2,000-Yard Rushing Season

Cephus Harris entered Saturday 185 yards shy of 2,000. By the end of the afternoon, the Davenport running back had rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns.

Harris becomes the first player in program history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a season.

Harris finished Davenport’s regular-season finale against Grand Valley State with 2,074 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns for the year.

He scored all four of the Panthers’ touchdowns in a 35-28 loss to the Lakers on Nov. 14.

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Cephus Harris Breaks 2,000 Rushing Yards

Harris carried the ball 37 times for 259 yards against Grand Valley State, averaging 7.0 yards per attempt with a long run of 40 yards.

The performance pushed him 74 yards past 2,000 and brought his season total to 27 rushing touchdowns.

Harris also responded after being held to a season-low 66 rushing yards against Michigan Tech on Nov. 7. It was the first time in 10 games he had been held under 100 rushing yards.

Harris Builds On His Davenport Rushing Record

Harris’ record season started with a program record. He rushed for 351 yards and three touchdowns in Davenport’s 32-20 win over Gannon on Aug. 29, setting the Panthers’ single-game rushing record.

He already held Davenport’s single-season rushing record after finishing with 1,096 yards in 2025. Harris surpassed that mark in October and finished the 2026 regular season with nearly 1,000 more yards than he had the year before.

Cephus Harris’ 2026 Regular Season By The Numbers

Rushing yards: 2,074

Rushing touchdowns: 27

Carries: 279

Yards per carry: 7.4

Rushing yards per game: 188.5

Season-high rushing yards: 351 vs. Gannon

What’s Next For Davenport Football?

Davenport finished the regular season 8-3 after the loss to Grand Valley State. The Panthers entered the weekend No. 7 in Super Region 3 and will learn whether their season continues when the NCAA Division II playoff field is announced.

The NCAA reveals the 32-team field Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6pm ET, and the FloCollege D2 Football Bracket Breakdown breaks it all down Monday at 1pm ET.

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