Ireland Pulls Away From Fiji 43-15 To Set Up Springboks Showdown

Ireland Rugby scored 26 unanswered second-half points to beat Fiji Rugby 43-15 on Nov. 14 at Aviva Stadium, keeping its Nations Championship final hopes alive ahead of a showdown with South Africa Rugby.

Tommy O’Brien and Robert Baloucoune scored two tries each as Andy Farrell’s team overcame an uneven first half. Fiji briefly led 12-7 and trailed by just two points at halftime before Ireland’s forwards helped turn the match.

The seven-try, bonus-point victory moved Ireland to 20 championship points, level with England and one behind Northern Hemisphere leader France with one regular-season round remaining.

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Fiji Makes Ireland Work For Its Lead

O’Brien finished Ireland’s opening try in the seventh minute, with Sam Prendergast’s conversion making it 7-0. But the hosts failed to capitalize on other opportunities, including a Jamison Gibson-Park effort ruled out for a knock-on over the line.

Fiji responded through Josua Tuisova and captain Peceli Yato, whose tries four minutes apart overturned the early deficit. Ben Volavola converted Yato’s score to put the visitors ahead.

Baloucoune restored Ireland’s advantage with tries in the 29th and 38th minutes. Both conversions were missed, leaving the score at 17-12.

Ireland then lost captain Tadhg Beirne to a yellow card in first-half stoppage time. Volavola’s penalty brought Fiji within two points at the break.

Ireland’s Forwards Take Control After Halftime

Ireland’s scrum provided the platform for a stronger second half. A scrum penalty produced field position, and Ronan Kelleher attacked the short side from a maul to score the bonus-point try in the 45th minute.

Andrew Porter crossed eight minutes later after an eventful introduction for debutant James McNabney. The replacement back-rower made powerful carries but left with a head injury following a challenge from Inoke Ravuiwasa, who was yellow-carded.

Prendergast converted Porter’s try for a 29-15 lead, then supplied the grubber kick that released O’Brien for his second score in the 59th minute.

Nick Timoney completed Ireland’s seven-try haul in the 76th minute, with Ciaran Frawley converting. Fiji threatened again but could not add to its halftime total.

Ireland won four scrum penalties, while Ryan Baird was named player of the match after making 12 tackles.

South Africa Awaits In The Final Regular-Season Round

Farrell welcomed the result but acknowledged that the margin did not fully reflect the challenge Fiji presented.

“I thought it flattered us a little bit,” he told RTÉ.

Ireland also had an early injury concern when Jamie Osborne left the match, bringing Stuart McCloskey into the midfield. McNabney’s abbreviated debut added another concern before the Springboks’ visit.

Ireland hosts South Africa on Nov. 21 at 11:40 a.m. ET. Fiji finishes its regular-season schedule against Italy in Udine that day.

Ireland secured five championship points from this assignment. Reaching the final, however, will also depend on results elsewhere next weekend.

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