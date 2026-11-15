How Ireland Can Reach The Nations Championship Final: Round 6 Scenarios

Ireland Rugby's clearest route to the Nations Championship final is a victory over South Africa Rugby, combined with France failing to beat Argentina and England failing to beat New Zealand on Nov. 21.

That combination would send Ireland through regardless of whether it earns a try bonus. Other routes remain available, including one that allows England to win, but bonus points and tiebreakers become crucial.

After beating Fiji 43-15, Ireland has 20 championship points, alongside England and one behind France. Only the Northern Hemisphere winner reaches the Nov. 29 Grand Final against the Southern Hemisphere winner.

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What Happens If Ireland Wins With A Bonus Point?

Beating South Africa and scoring at least four tries would give Ireland five championship points and a final total of 25.

Ireland would qualify outright if France loses or draws and England does not earn a bonus-point victory. England could therefore beat New Zealand without scoring four tries and still finish behind Ireland on 24 points.

A French win without a try bonus would put France on 25, requiring a tiebreaker. An England bonus-point win would also produce a tie on 25.

A French bonus-point victory would take France to 26 and eliminate Ireland.

What Happens If Ireland Wins Without A Bonus Point?

Ireland would finish on 24 points. France would have to lose or draw, because any French victory would produce at least 25.

An England loss or draw would leave Ireland ahead. An England win without a try bonus would create a tie on 24, while an England bonus-point victory would put it beyond Ireland’s reach.

If France draws with a try bonus and also reaches 24, Ireland would finish ahead on wins, five to four.

How Would Ireland Win A Tiebreaker?

The tiebreakers are total wins, points difference, tries difference, total tries scored and, finally, a coin toss.

All three contenders currently have four wins. England’s points difference is plus-134, France’s is plus-80 and Ireland’s is plus-57.

If Ireland and a rival both win and finish level on championship points, Ireland would need a winning margin at least 24 points greater than France’s, or 78 greater than England’s, to move ahead on points difference. A margin exactly 23 or 77 greater, respectively, would leave points difference tied and bring the next criteria into play.

Can Ireland Qualify Without Winning?

Yes. A draw gives Ireland 22 points, or 23 with four tries. A defeat by seven points or fewer with four tries earns two bonus points, producing a total of 22. Either total would suffice if France loses without a bonus and England loses while collecting no more than one.

Those results would leave both rivals on 21 or fewer. Wales can reach only 20, and Scotland can reach no more than 21 across its two remaining fixtures.

When Are The Decisive Round 6 Matches?

England hosts New Zealand at 9:10 a.m. ET on Nov. 21, followed by Ireland against South Africa at 11:40 a.m. ET. France hosts Argentina at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Ireland will know England’s result before kickoff, but France has the last opportunity to shape the race. The Grand Final is Nov. 29 at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, London.

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