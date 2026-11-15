Bailey Habler Leads Villanova Lock In: NCAA Mid Atlantic XC Regional 2026 Results

Four of West Virginia’s women finished in a row to start the day at the 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Mid Atlantic Regional as hundreds of athletes fight for a spot in the National Championships.

Joy Naukot led the pack, finishing in 19:19.1, with three other Mountaineers less than six seconds behind.

Despite two of Villanova’s women finishing in the top 10, it was Penn State and Princeton who were able to come out on top in the team leaderboard.

For the Men, it was Princeton junior Jacob Nenow who led for much of the race, but Villanova’s juniors took over the lead to finish in front when it mattered. Bailey Habler finished in 29:27 with teammate CJ Sullivan close behind to take the front spots, while Nenow fell back to 4th behind Dane Eike of Navy.

It’ll be Villanova and Georgetown who qualified automatically for the men while West Virginia earned the spots for Women.

See the full results and team scores from the 2026 NCAA Mid Atlantic Regional below.

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2026 NCAA XC Championships

Women's NCAA Cross Country Regionals: Mid Atlantic Results

The top 25 finishers in the women's 6k.

Joy Naukot - West Virginia (JR) - 19:19.1 Mercy Kinyanjui - West Virginia (JR) - 19:20.7 Sheila Chepkirui - West Virginia (FR) - 19:22.8 Alexis Lamb - West Virginia (JR) - 19:25.3 Barrett Justema - Georgetown (SR) - 19:25.7 Maureen Cheruiyot - Pittsburgh (SO) - 19:28.5 Rosemary Shay - Villanova (JR) - 19:36.1 Tilly O’Connor - Villanova (SR) - 19:51.7 Emily Bryce - West Virginia (SR) - 19:52.4 Claire Zubey - Penn State (SR) - 19:54.8 Emma De Jong - Princeton (JR) - 19:59.6 Katie Dallas - Penn State (SR) - 19:59.6 Allison Lee - Penn(FR) - 19:59.8 Hadley Mahoney - George Washington (JR) - 20:05.7 Fancy Chepkoech - Penn State (FR) - 20:06.1 Anastasia Chepkorir - West Virginia (JR) - 20:09.5 Maeve Smith - Villanova (SO) - 20:09.8 Caroline Barton - Princeton (SO) - 20:11.8 Meg Madison - Princeton (JR) - 20:16.1 Julia Dill - Robert Morris (SR) - 20:16.4 Sarah Fischer - Penn (SR) - 20:18.5 Charlotte Costich - Penn State (SR) - 20:20.7 Rachael Withrow - Marshall (SR) - 20:22.6 Vivian Kipruto - Penn State (FR) - 20:24.9 Samantha Hennen - Robert Morris (SR) - 20:26.2.

NCAA DI XC Mid Atlantic Regional: Top 20 Women's Teams

West Virginia - 19 pts (AQ) Penn State - 83 pts (AQ) Princeton - 105 pts Villanova - 120 pts Georgetown - 165 pts Penn - 179 pts Pittsburgh - 242 pts Robert Morris - 252 pts Bucknell - 306 pts Delaware - 373 pts George Washington - 375 pts La Salle - 391 pts Rutgers - 406 pts Lehigh - 418 pts Maryland - 439 pts Monmouth - 441 pts Navy - 464 pts Lafayette - 469 pts Saint Joseph’s University - 505 pts UMBC - 558 pts

Men's NCAA Cross Country Regionals: South Central Results

The top 25 finishers in the men's 10k.

Bailey Habler - Villanova (JR) - 29:47.7 CJ Sullivan - Villanova (JR) - 29:49.5 Dake Eike - Navy (JR) - 29:49.7 Jacob Nenow - Princeton (JR) - 29:49.8 Thomas McMahon - Villanova (JR) - 29:54.0 Luke Simpson - Pittsburgh (SR) - 29:54.3 Nick Sloff - Penn State (JR) - 29:54.6 Andrew Bitsko - Pittsburgh (FR) - 29:56.0 Joe O’Brien - Georgetown (SR) - 29:57.8 Quinn Parrish - Georgetown (SO) - 29:57.9 Luke Ondracek - Georgetown (JR) - 29:57.9 Birhanu Harriman - Georgetown (SR) - 29:58.0 Sebastian Martinez - Princeton (JR) - 29:58.2 Daniel Winter - Georgetown (SR) - 29:58.4 Jack Fenlon - Villanova (JR) - 30:03.6 Charlie Moore - Villanova (SO) - 30:03.7 Nicholas Mazzeo - Penn (FR) - 30:12.3 Hayden Boaz - Princeton (SO) - 30:21.0 Collin Boler - Princeton (SR) - 30:23.2 Ryan Watson - Penn State (SR) - 30:24.8 Avery Keith - Princeton (JR) - 30:25.3 Nolan McGinn - Pittsburgh (JR) - 30:26.6 Ethan Pratt-Perez - Bucknell (JR) - 30:27.9 Nick Steinfeldt - Pittsburgh (JR) - 30:28.7 Micah Lawson - Rutgers (SR) - 30:32.7

NCAA DI XC Mid Atlantic Regional: Top 20 Men's Teams

Villanova - 39 pts (AQ) Georgetown - 56 pts (AQ) Princeton - 75 pts Pittsburgh - 90 pts Navy - 217 pts Saint Joseph’s University - 222 pts Penn State - 224 pts Penn - 228 pts Rutgers - 284 pts American - 293 pts La Salle - 311 pts Temple - 316 pts Bucknell - 354 pts UMBC - 369 pts Lehigh - 404 pts Robert Morris - 421 pts Marshall - 491 pts Duquesne - 548 pts NJIT - 564 pts Seton Hall - 568 pts

Where Are The NCAA XC Regionals 2026 Meets: What To Know, Full Schedule

All nine Division I regionals ran Friday, Nov. 13. Start times by region:

South: Florida State (Apalachee Regional Park) Women's 6k: 8:30 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 9:30 a.m. ET Streaming: ESPN+

Great Lakes: Michigan State (Forest Akers) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET

Southeast: South Carolina Upstate (Roger Milliken Center) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET Streaming: ESPN+

South Central: Texas A&M (Dale Watts '71 Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET

Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh (Goodman Campus Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 11 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 12 p.m. ET

Northeast: Hofstra (Bethpage State Park) Women's 6k: 11 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 12 p.m. ET

Midwest: Iowa State (Iowa State Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 12 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 1 p.m. ET

West: Sacramento State (Arcade Creek Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 12 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 1 p.m. ET

Mountain: New Mexico (North Golf Course) Women's 6k: 1 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 2 p.m. ET



How To Watch The NCAA Cross Country Regionals 2026

The South and Southeast regionals are streaming live on ESPN+.

FloTrack has results and breaking news from every regional throughout the day.

How Do Teams, Runners Qualify For NCAA D1 Cross Country National Championship?

Nine regionals feed the national meet, and the top two teams in each race at every regional earn an automatic bid. That adds up to 18 automatic team berths per gender.

A selection committee then awards 14 at-large spots, bringing each field to 32 teams.

Runners can also qualify on their own. At each regional, the first four top-25 finishers who are not on a team already headed to nationals advance automatically. Two more individuals are added at-large, for 38 in all.

When and Where Is The NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships 2026

The NCAA Cross Country Championships are on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The meet airs on ESPNU.

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