Will Joseph Scores 5 Tries As England Rugby Overwhelms Japan 78-15

Will Joseph turned his first England Rugby test start into a record-tying performance, scoring five tries in a 78-15 victory over Japan Rugby on Nov. 14 at Twickenham in Round 5 of the Nations Championship.

England scored 13 tries and established records for its highest score and largest winning margin against Japan. Joseph matched England’s individual single-match try record in only his second international appearance, having earned his previous cap in 2022.

Coach Steve Borthwick made 10 personnel changes from the side that beat Australia, but England’s attack quickly took control after Japan lost Harry Hockings to an early disciplinary sanction.

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Will Joseph Equals England’s Try Record

Joseph scored in the opening minutes before Hockings was penalized for a high tackle on Ellis Genge. The Japan lock’s yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red following review.

England exploited the advantage immediately. Freddie Steward’s grubber kick created Joseph’s second try, and Joseph completed his hat trick inside the opening 20 minutes. His fourth arrived before the half-hour.

Steward and Genge also crossed, while Cadan Murley and Ben Earl joined the first-half scorers. Japan responded through Warner Dearns, with Naoto Saito adding a conversion and penalty.

England reached halftime with eight tries and a 49-10 lead, putting the result beyond serious doubt well before the break.

Joseph, a Gloucester Rugby winger and the younger brother of former England international Jonathan Joseph, had already made the most of his return to the national team.

England Keeps Scoring After Halftime

George Martin crossed after the restart, while Opeti Helu supplied Japan’s second try.

Joseph then intercepted a pass and scored his fifth, equaling the England record. Ben Curry, Marcus Smith and Greg Fisilau added further tries as the hosts continued to find openings.

England also had Luke Cowan-Dickie sin-binned during the second half, but the interruption did not stop its scoring.

There was one notable inefficiency: England converted only five of its 13 tries. George Ford kicked three conversions and a penalty, while Henry Slade supplied two conversions. Eight missed attempts left additional points unused in a 63-point victory.

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Joseph, the player of the match, struggled to summarize his performance afterward.

“I'm speechless — it was a pretty perfect day,” he told ITV.

Borthwick praised the number of players who contributed to the attack.

“There were a lot of things to be pleased about, with wonderful tries from various sources,” he told Reuters.

England moved into second place in the Northern Hemisphere standings and next hosts New Zealand on Nov. 21. Japan next visits Scotland.

That next assignment gives Joseph’s performance an immediate selection consequence. What began as his first international start ended with five tries, a share of an England record and a compelling case for another opportunity.

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