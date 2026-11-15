Khatevi Repeats, Tulane Edges Arkansas: NCAA South Central XC Regional 2026 Results

Elizabeth Khatevi made it two in a row at the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday morning in College Station.

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior pulled away from the field to defend her title in 18:58.2, while Baylor's Ruth Kimeli and Arkansas' Isca Chelangat crossed a tenth of a second apart in the fight for second.

Arkansas packed six runners into the top 20 and ran away with the women's team title. Behind the Razorbacks, SMU held off Stephen F. Austin by four points for the region's second automatic bid, and defending champion Texas A&M settled for fifth on its home course.

Up front, the men's race belonged to the Razorbacks. Freshman Nick Busienei and senior Ernest Cheruiyot went 1-2, and Texas A&M freshman Michael Moiben gave the home crowd something to cheer about in third.

The team title went elsewhere. Tulane put five runners in the top 14 without anyone on the podium and edged Arkansas by four points to win the region for the second straight year.

See the full results and team scores from the 2026 NCAA South Central Regional below.

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2026 NCAA XC Championships

Women's NCAA Cross Country Regionals: South Central Results

The top 25 finishers in the women's 6k.

Elizabeth Khatevi - Texas A&M-CC (JR) - 18:58.2 Ruth Kimeli - Baylor (JR) - 19:06.1 Isca Chelangat - Arkansas (SO) - 19:06.2 Rose Mburu - SMU (SO) - 19:11.8 Debora Cherono - Texas A&M (SO) - 19:25.4 Blezzin Kimutai - Tulane (JR) - 19:27.0 Valentine Jemutai - Stephen F. Austin (JR) - 19:33.8 Paityn Noe - Arkansas (JR) - 19:34.5 Edna Chepkemoi - LSU (SO) - 19:40.5 Mercy Kipchumba - Stephen F. Austin (JR) - 19:43.8 Josphine Mwaura - Arkansas (SR) - 19:52.1 Braelyn Combe - Arkansas (FR) - 19:53.5 Dorcas Jepkosgei - UT-Arlington (SO) - 19:54.1 Abigael Chemnagei - LSU (SO) - 19:56.7 Alex Gobran - Rice (SR) - 19:58.9 Dorcas Naibei - Tulane (SO) - 20:01.5 Gabbie Bishop - Arkansas (FR) - 20:02.5 Uxue Castro Martin - McNeese State (JR) - 20:03.9 Emma Chepngetich - Arkansas (FR) - 20:04.7 Laney Barnes - Texas A&M (FR) - 20:05.1 Mary Nyangate - SMU (FR) - 20:09.5 Meryeme Mai - UTSA (JR) - 20:10.6 Carolina Correia - SMU (SO) - 20:14.4 Chachi Gonzales - TCU (SR) - 20:15.0 Ariadna Navarro - Houston Christian (FR) - 20:15.4

NCAA DI XC South Central Regional: Top 20 Women's Teams

Arkansas - 51 pts (AQ) SMU - 109 pts (AQ) Stephen F. Austin - 113 pts Tulane - 115 pts Texas A&M - 155 pts LSU - 197 pts Texas - 270 pts TCU - 296 pts Houston - 304 pts Texas A&M-CC - 313 pts Baylor - 332 pts Louisiana - 345 pts Houston Christian - 365 pts UT-Rio Grande Valley - 382 pts UT-Arlington - 409 pts Texas State - 449 pts Incarnate Word - 480 pts McNeese State - 484 pts Arkansas State - 488 pts Rice - 493 pts

Men's NCAA Cross Country Regionals: South Central Results

The top 25 finishers in the men's 10k.

Nick Busienei - Arkansas (FR) - 28:57.1 Ernest Cheruiyot - Arkansas (SR) - 29:02.5 Michael Moiben - Texas A&M (FR) - 29:04.4 Silas Kiptanui - Tulane (SO) - 29:06.4 James Sankei - Arkansas (SO) - 29:25.5 Bernard Cheruiyot - Tulane (JR) - 29:34.0 Andruw Villa - UTSA (JR) - 29:35.1 Jack Johnston - Texas A&M (SR) - 29:46.4 Timothy Kibet - Tulane (SO) - 29:48.6 Paul Kiprotich - Stephen F. Austin (JR) - 29:56.5 Micah Grossman - Tulane (JR) - 30:03.7 Lathan Lewter - Stephen F. Austin (SO) - 30:04.4 CJ Meyer - TCU (SR) - 30:05.4 Gilbert Rono - Tulane (JR) - 30:09.5 Henok Hagos - Houston (JR) - 30:13.1 Ryan Binskin - Stephen F. Austin (JR) - 30:14.4 Tommy Rice - Tulane (JR) - 30:15.6 Allen Bonnesen - Arkansas (JR) - 30:16.8 Juan Giron - Tulane (SR) - 30:19.1 Diego Canto - Texas A&M-CC (JR) - 30:21.5 Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles - Texas A&M (SR) - 30:24.9 Trey Caldwell - Arkansas (FR) - 30:26.3 Kai McCullough - Texas (FR) - 30:29.2 Eliud Kipkosgei - Stephen F. Austin (FR) - 30:30.4 Kgaogelo Moloisi - ULM (SR) - 30:31.1

NCAA DI XC South Central Regional: Top 20 Men's Teams

Tulane - 44 pts (AQ) Arkansas - 48 pts (AQ) Stephen F. Austin - 104 pts Texas A&M - 126 pts TCU - 160 pts Incarnate Word - 213 pts Texas A&M-CC - 240 pts McNeese State - 247 pts Houston - 256 pts Rice - 291 pts Texas - 294 pts Texas State - 370 pts UTSA - 379 pts ULM - 397 pts Arkansas State - 419 pts North Texas - 420 pts Lamar - 431 pts Central Arkansas - 459 pts Houston Christian - 480 pts Tarleton State - 500 pts

Where Are The NCAA XC Regionals 2026 Meets: What To Know, Full Schedule

All nine Division I regionals ran Friday, Nov. 13. Start times by region:

South: Florida State (Apalachee Regional Park) Women's 6k: 8:30 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 9:30 a.m. ET Streaming: ESPN+

Great Lakes: Michigan State (Forest Akers) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET

Southeast: South Carolina Upstate (Roger Milliken Center) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET Streaming: ESPN+

South Central: Texas A&M (Dale Watts '71 Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 10 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 11 a.m. ET

Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh (Goodman Campus Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 11 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 12 p.m. ET

Northeast: Hofstra (Bethpage State Park) Women's 6k: 11 a.m. ET Men's 10k: 12 p.m. ET

Midwest: Iowa State (Iowa State Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 12 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 1 p.m. ET

West: Sacramento State (Arcade Creek Cross Country Course) Women's 6k: 12 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 1 p.m. ET

Mountain: New Mexico (North Golf Course) Women's 6k: 1 p.m. ET Men's 10k: 2 p.m. ET



How To Watch The NCAA Cross Country Regionals 2026

The South and Southeast regionals are streaming live on ESPN+.

FloTrack has results and breaking news from every regional throughout the day.

How Do Teams, Runners Qualify For NCAA D1 Cross Country National Championship?

Nine regionals feed the national meet, and the top two teams in each race at every regional earn an automatic bid. That adds up to 18 automatic team berths per gender.

A selection committee then awards 14 at-large spots, bringing each field to 32 teams.

Runners can also qualify on their own. At each regional, the first four top-25 finishers who are not on a team already headed to nationals advance automatically. Two more individuals are added at-large, for 38 in all.

When and Where Is The NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships 2026

The NCAA Cross Country Championships are on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The meet airs on ESPNU.

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