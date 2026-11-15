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Iowa State Women, Oklahoma State Men Lead NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Results
By Amelia Engstrom,4 days ago
Iowa State won the women’s team title at the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships on Friday in Ames, Iowa, while Oklahoma State’s Billah Jepkirui took the individual title.
Betty Kipkore, Rosemary Longisa and Mercy Kibet finished in the top five as the Cyclones scored 72 points on their home course. Oklahoma State was second with 91 points, and both teams earned automatic berths to the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
Jepkirui won the women’s 6K in 19:18.9, finishing ahead of Kipkore in 19:19.9 and Longisa in 19:20.0. Oklahoma State’s Maureen Cherotich placed fourth in 19:27.8, followed by Kibet in 19:30.0.
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In the men’s 10K, Oklahoma State’s Brian Musau led a 1-2 finish with teammate Denis Kipngetich. Musau crossed in 28:47.1, with Kipngetich following in 28:50.0, according to the preliminary results.
The Cowboys led the preliminary men’s team standings with 57 points, four ahead of Iowa State. Wichita State was third with 132 points.
The men’s results and team standings were still being finalized. They will be updated when official results are available.
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NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country 2026 Women’s Results
The top 50 finishers in the women’s 6K:
- Billah Jepkirui, Oklahoma State, 19:18.9
- Betty Kipkore, Iowa State, 19:19.9
- Rosemary Longisa, Iowa State, 19:20.0
- Maureen Cherotich, Oklahoma State, 19:27.8
- Mercy Kibet, Iowa State, 19:30.0
- Monica Wanjiku, Missouri, 19:30.5
- Domtila Cheruto, Oklahoma, 19:32.7
- Emmaculate Jemutai, Kansas, 19:33.5
- Sanae Hassnaoui, Oklahoma, 19:34.9
- Ali Bainbridge, Nebraska, 19:36.4
- Ava Criniti, Northwestern, 19:42.9
- Irine Jepkirui, Kansas, 19:43.3
- Skye Ellis, Northwestern, 19:44.1
- Vivien Kipkorir, Wichita State, 19:47.7
- Ali Weimer, Minnesota, 19:48.5
- Isabelle Schmitz, Minnesota, 19:50.3
- Noelle Steines, Bradley, 19:54.1
- Geneva Timmerman, South Dakota, 19:56.3
- Marion Jepchumba, Nebraska, 19:57.8
- Rahel Broemmel, Missouri, 19:58.4
- Oliwia Wawrzyniak, Saint Louis, 19:59.2
- Sara Morefield, Tulsa, 20:00.1
- Mercyline Kirwa, Iowa State, 20:01.6
- Olivia Correale, North Dakota, 20:02.4
- Victoria Lagat, Oklahoma State, 20:05.0
- Kathryn Koonts, Tulsa, 20:08.1
- Katie Clute, Northwestern, 20:09.2
- Cary Drake, Northwestern, 20:11.9
- Suzy Lecoutre, Missouri, 20:12.4
- Gentry Turner, Oklahoma State, 20:13.8
- Autumn Michalski, Oklahoma State, 20:14.4
- Drew Beason, South Dakota, 20:16.1
- Naja Weiler, North Dakota, 20:16.5
- Jackie Holman, Northwestern, 20:20.4
- Sarafina Kibet, Oklahoma, 20:21.3
- Maddy Whitman, Northwestern, 20:23.4
- Faith Wiese, South Dakota State, 20:26.7
- Mirriam Chepkirui, Missouri, 20:27.7
- Makayla Clark, Iowa State, 20:28.1
- Jazleen Malherek-Osorio, Minnesota, 20:29.6
- Taylor Isabel, Minnesota, 20:31.5
- Shewaye Johnson, North Dakota, 20:33.3
- Zoie Dundon, Minnesota, 20:33.6
- Mireya Bugeja, Illinois, 20:34.7
- Nora Brady, Illinois State, 20:36.3
- Carissa Hamilton, Bradley, 20:36.7
- Bella Nelson, Oklahoma State, 20:36.8
- Hasnae Goulamzi, Oklahoma, 20:37.4
- Amelie Ojeda, Northern Illinois, 20:37.6
- Skyler Balzer, Bradley, 20:38.3
NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country 2026 Women’s Team Scores
The top two teams earned automatic NCAA Championship berths.
- Iowa State, 72 points
- Oklahoma State, 91
- Northwestern, 113
- Missouri, 152
- Minnesota, 155
- Oklahoma, 195
- North Dakota, 213
- Bradley, 253
- Kansas, 281
- South Dakota, 301
- Illinois State, 304
- Nebraska, 363
- Illinois, 393
- Tulsa, 396
- North Dakota State, 430
- St. Thomas (Minn.), 454
- Saint Louis, 482
- South Dakota State, 514
- Loyola (Ill.), 517
- Iowa, 534
NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country 2026 Men’s Results
The top 50 finishers in the men’s 10K, according to preliminary results:
- Brian Musau, Oklahoma State, 28:47.1
- Denis Kipngetich, Oklahoma State, 28:50.0
- Jean Kipchumba, Missouri, 28:52.6
- Nicholas Kipchirchir, Wichita State, 28:53.4
- Luke Birdseye, Tulsa, 28:54.1
- Jayde Rosslee, Bradley, 28:55.1
- Robin Kwemoi Bera, Iowa State, 28:56.6
- Jacob Deacon, Oklahoma State, 28:56.8
- Adisu Guadia, Oklahoma State, 28:57.3
- Elkana Kipruto, Wichita State, 28:57.8
- Joash Ruto, Iowa State, 28:58.3
- Meshack Kimutai, Iowa State, 29:03.6
- Ronald Ngetich, Oklahoma, 29:03.7
- Abraham Chelangam, Oral Roberts, 29:04.8
- Isaac Ochoa, South Dakota, 29:08.5
- Rodgers Kiplimo, Iowa State, 29:08.5
- Devan Kipyego, Iowa State, 29:14.1
- Dylan Maloney, Iowa State, 29:15.0
- Aidan Jones, Minnesota, 29:17.0
- Stephen Maroro, Kansas, 29:19.6
- Frank Buchanan, Illinois, 29:20.8
- Ben Brown, Tulsa, 29:23.4
- Jackson Dutcher, South Dakota State, 29:24.8
- Emmett Gerres, Minnesota, 29:25.0
- Elijah Limo, Missouri, 29:25.1
- Barnabas Ndiwa, Kansas, 29:27.0
- Rico Leijenaar, Nebraska, 29:30.6
- Dennis Rono, Wichita State, 29:31.6
- Louis-Lys Fanucchi, North Dakota, 29:33.0
- Natnael Kifle, South Dakota, 29:36.9
- Julian Baker, Illinois State, 29:38.1
- Nolan Sutter, Minnesota, 29:40.2
- Cashton Johnson, South Dakota State, 29:42.4
- Nate Boutin, Loyola (Ill.), 29:44.4
- Reagan Kibet, Kansas, 29:44.6
- Eli Hall, South Dakota State, 29:47.6
- Jake Phillips, Loyola (Ill.), 29:49.1
- Henry Dover, Oklahoma State, 29:52.8
- Sam Scott, Minnesota, 29:53.5
- Will Lohr, South Dakota State, 29:55.0
- Daniel Rotich, Drake, 29:55.5
- Emmanuel Kiprop, Missouri, 29:56.1
- Thobias Cheruiyot, Oklahoma, 29:57.1
- Austin Carrera, Wichita State, 29:57.6
- Raymond Kipkoech, Missouri, 29:57.6
- Sal Wirth, Minnesota, 29:58.8
- Aloysius Franzen, Minnesota, 29:59.9
- Tyler Freiner, Missouri, 30:01.2
- Kelvin Kipyego, Wichita State, 30:01.8
- Will Conway, Oklahoma State, 30:02.2
NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country 2026 Men’s Team Scores
The top 20 teams in the preliminary standings:
- Oklahoma State, 57 points
- Iowa State, 61
- Wichita State, 132
- Minnesota, 155
- Missouri, 159
- Tulsa, 189
- South Dakota State, 198
- Kansas, 199
- Bradley, 251
- Loyola (Ill.), 280
- South Dakota, 353
- Illinois State, 360
- North Dakota, 363
- Illinois, 392
- Oklahoma, 406
- Nebraska, 472
- Iowa, 480
- Kansas State, 494
- Drake, 525
- Northern Iowa, 548
When and Where Is The NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships 2026
The NCAA Cross Country Championships are on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The meet airs on ESPNU.
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