Iowa State Women, Oklahoma State Men Lead NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Results

Iowa State won the women’s team title at the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships on Friday in Ames, Iowa, while Oklahoma State’s Billah Jepkirui took the individual title.

Betty Kipkore, Rosemary Longisa and Mercy Kibet finished in the top five as the Cyclones scored 72 points on their home course. Oklahoma State was second with 91 points, and both teams earned automatic berths to the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

Jepkirui won the women’s 6K in 19:18.9, finishing ahead of Kipkore in 19:19.9 and Longisa in 19:20.0. Oklahoma State’s Maureen Cherotich placed fourth in 19:27.8, followed by Kibet in 19:30.0.

In the men’s 10K, Oklahoma State’s Brian Musau led a 1-2 finish with teammate Denis Kipngetich. Musau crossed in 28:47.1, with Kipngetich following in 28:50.0, according to the preliminary results.

The Cowboys led the preliminary men’s team standings with 57 points, four ahead of Iowa State. Wichita State was third with 132 points.

The men’s results and team standings were still being finalized. They will be updated when official results are available.

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NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country 2026 Women’s Results

The top 50 finishers in the women’s 6K:

Billah Jepkirui, Oklahoma State, 19:18.9 Betty Kipkore, Iowa State, 19:19.9 Rosemary Longisa, Iowa State, 19:20.0 Maureen Cherotich, Oklahoma State, 19:27.8 Mercy Kibet, Iowa State, 19:30.0 Monica Wanjiku, Missouri, 19:30.5 Domtila Cheruto, Oklahoma, 19:32.7 Emmaculate Jemutai, Kansas, 19:33.5 Sanae Hassnaoui, Oklahoma, 19:34.9 Ali Bainbridge, Nebraska, 19:36.4 Ava Criniti, Northwestern, 19:42.9 Irine Jepkirui, Kansas, 19:43.3 Skye Ellis, Northwestern, 19:44.1 Vivien Kipkorir, Wichita State, 19:47.7 Ali Weimer, Minnesota, 19:48.5 Isabelle Schmitz, Minnesota, 19:50.3 Noelle Steines, Bradley, 19:54.1 Geneva Timmerman, South Dakota, 19:56.3 Marion Jepchumba, Nebraska, 19:57.8 Rahel Broemmel, Missouri, 19:58.4 Oliwia Wawrzyniak, Saint Louis, 19:59.2 Sara Morefield, Tulsa, 20:00.1 Mercyline Kirwa, Iowa State, 20:01.6 Olivia Correale, North Dakota, 20:02.4 Victoria Lagat, Oklahoma State, 20:05.0 Kathryn Koonts, Tulsa, 20:08.1 Katie Clute, Northwestern, 20:09.2 Cary Drake, Northwestern, 20:11.9 Suzy Lecoutre, Missouri, 20:12.4 Gentry Turner, Oklahoma State, 20:13.8 Autumn Michalski, Oklahoma State, 20:14.4 Drew Beason, South Dakota, 20:16.1 Naja Weiler, North Dakota, 20:16.5 Jackie Holman, Northwestern, 20:20.4 Sarafina Kibet, Oklahoma, 20:21.3 Maddy Whitman, Northwestern, 20:23.4 Faith Wiese, South Dakota State, 20:26.7 Mirriam Chepkirui, Missouri, 20:27.7 Makayla Clark, Iowa State, 20:28.1 Jazleen Malherek-Osorio, Minnesota, 20:29.6 Taylor Isabel, Minnesota, 20:31.5 Shewaye Johnson, North Dakota, 20:33.3 Zoie Dundon, Minnesota, 20:33.6 Mireya Bugeja, Illinois, 20:34.7 Nora Brady, Illinois State, 20:36.3 Carissa Hamilton, Bradley, 20:36.7 Bella Nelson, Oklahoma State, 20:36.8 Hasnae Goulamzi, Oklahoma, 20:37.4 Amelie Ojeda, Northern Illinois, 20:37.6 Skyler Balzer, Bradley, 20:38.3

NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country 2026 Women’s Team Scores

The top two teams earned automatic NCAA Championship berths.

Iowa State, 72 points Oklahoma State, 91 Northwestern, 113 Missouri, 152 Minnesota, 155 Oklahoma, 195 North Dakota, 213 Bradley, 253 Kansas, 281 South Dakota, 301 Illinois State, 304 Nebraska, 363 Illinois, 393 Tulsa, 396 North Dakota State, 430 St. Thomas (Minn.), 454 Saint Louis, 482 South Dakota State, 514 Loyola (Ill.), 517 Iowa, 534

NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country 2026 Men’s Results

The top 50 finishers in the men’s 10K, according to preliminary results:

Brian Musau, Oklahoma State, 28:47.1 Denis Kipngetich, Oklahoma State, 28:50.0 Jean Kipchumba, Missouri, 28:52.6 Nicholas Kipchirchir, Wichita State, 28:53.4 Luke Birdseye, Tulsa, 28:54.1 Jayde Rosslee, Bradley, 28:55.1 Robin Kwemoi Bera, Iowa State, 28:56.6 Jacob Deacon, Oklahoma State, 28:56.8 Adisu Guadia, Oklahoma State, 28:57.3 Elkana Kipruto, Wichita State, 28:57.8 Joash Ruto, Iowa State, 28:58.3 Meshack Kimutai, Iowa State, 29:03.6 Ronald Ngetich, Oklahoma, 29:03.7 Abraham Chelangam, Oral Roberts, 29:04.8 Isaac Ochoa, South Dakota, 29:08.5 Rodgers Kiplimo, Iowa State, 29:08.5 Devan Kipyego, Iowa State, 29:14.1 Dylan Maloney, Iowa State, 29:15.0 Aidan Jones, Minnesota, 29:17.0 Stephen Maroro, Kansas, 29:19.6 Frank Buchanan, Illinois, 29:20.8 Ben Brown, Tulsa, 29:23.4 Jackson Dutcher, South Dakota State, 29:24.8 Emmett Gerres, Minnesota, 29:25.0 Elijah Limo, Missouri, 29:25.1 Barnabas Ndiwa, Kansas, 29:27.0 Rico Leijenaar, Nebraska, 29:30.6 Dennis Rono, Wichita State, 29:31.6 Louis-Lys Fanucchi, North Dakota, 29:33.0 Natnael Kifle, South Dakota, 29:36.9 Julian Baker, Illinois State, 29:38.1 Nolan Sutter, Minnesota, 29:40.2 Cashton Johnson, South Dakota State, 29:42.4 Nate Boutin, Loyola (Ill.), 29:44.4 Reagan Kibet, Kansas, 29:44.6 Eli Hall, South Dakota State, 29:47.6 Jake Phillips, Loyola (Ill.), 29:49.1 Henry Dover, Oklahoma State, 29:52.8 Sam Scott, Minnesota, 29:53.5 Will Lohr, South Dakota State, 29:55.0 Daniel Rotich, Drake, 29:55.5 Emmanuel Kiprop, Missouri, 29:56.1 Thobias Cheruiyot, Oklahoma, 29:57.1 Austin Carrera, Wichita State, 29:57.6 Raymond Kipkoech, Missouri, 29:57.6 Sal Wirth, Minnesota, 29:58.8 Aloysius Franzen, Minnesota, 29:59.9 Tyler Freiner, Missouri, 30:01.2 Kelvin Kipyego, Wichita State, 30:01.8 Will Conway, Oklahoma State, 30:02.2

NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country 2026 Men’s Team Scores

The top 20 teams in the preliminary standings:

Oklahoma State, 57 points Iowa State, 61 Wichita State, 132 Minnesota, 155 Missouri, 159 Tulsa, 189 South Dakota State, 198 Kansas, 199 Bradley, 251 Loyola (Ill.), 280 South Dakota, 353 Illinois State, 360 North Dakota, 363 Illinois, 392 Oklahoma, 406 Nebraska, 472 Iowa, 480 Kansas State, 494 Drake, 525 Northern Iowa, 548

When and Where Is The NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships 2026

The NCAA Cross Country Championships are on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The meet airs on ESPNU.

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