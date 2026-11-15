New Mexico Sweeps Titles at 2026 NCAA Cross Country Mountain Regional

New Mexico made the most of its home-course advantage Friday, sweeping the team championships at the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Mountain Regional at the University of New Mexico North Golf Course in Albuquerque.

The Lobos won the women's 6K with 45 points before taking the men's 10K title with 35 points. New Mexico also produced the top three individual finishers in the women's race and placed four runners in the top six of the men's competition.

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Texas Tech's Titus Kimaru claimed the men's individual championship in 28:41.9, while New Mexico's Pamela Kosgei won the women's 6K in 19:08.3.

New Mexico Dominates Women's 6K

New Mexico controlled the women's race from the front, sweeping the top three individual spots. Kosgei led the way in 19:08.3, followed by teammates Mercy Kirarei in 19:11.6 and Marion Jepngetich in 19:24.0.

The Lobos finished with 45 points to claim the team title, placing three runners in the top three and five in the top 24. Christina Nisoli finished 15th in 20:30.8, while Faith Ngetich crossed the line 24th in 20:50.8.

Northern Arizona took second with 67 points, and BYU finished third with 81. Utah (100) and Colorado (103) rounded out the top five.

Taylor Lovell of BYU was the first non-New Mexico runner across the line, finishing fourth in 19:46.7. Colorado's Sheylah Kurgat followed in fifth at 19:48.4.

Titus Kimaru Wins Men's 10K

Kimaru secured the men's individual title for Texas Tech, finishing in 28:41.9. He crossed the line ahead of New Mexico's Collins Kiprotich, who took second in 28:50.2, and teammate Pasanjo Kitonga, who placed third in 28:51.9.

Colorado's Dominic Serem finished fourth in 28:52.6, while New Mexico's Vincent Chirchir rounded out the top five in 29:02.8.

New Mexico's depth carried the Lobos to another team championship. Kiprotich, Kitonga, Chirchir and Evans Kiplagat finished second, third, fifth and sixth, respectively, as New Mexico totaled 35 points.

Colorado finished second with 42 points, followed by BYU with 65. Northern Arizona placed fourth with 101 points, and Air Force finished fifth with 161.

2026 NCAA Cross Country Mountain Regional Women’s Individual Results

Pamela Kosgei, New Mexico — 19:08.3 Mercy Kirarei, New Mexico — 19:11.6 Marion Jepngetich, New Mexico — 19:24.0 Taylor Lovell, BYU — 19:46.7 Sheylah Kurgat, Colorado — 19:48.4 Caren Kipsirat, Utah Valley — 20:00.2 Abbey Mathison, Colorado — 20:01.7 Erin Vringer, Utah — 20:03.2 Ava Mitchell, Northern Arizona — 20:06.9 Elsa Sundqvist, Northern Arizona — 20:07.3 Hayley Burns, Northern Arizona — 20:17.4 Zariel Macchia, BYU — 20:23.4 Tayla Gunton, Utah — 20:25.2 Eowyn Dalbec, Wyoming — 20:28.8 Christina Nisoli, New Mexico — 20:30.8 Emma Stutzman, Northern Arizona — 20:34.1 Karrie Baloga, BYU — 20:34.6 Natalie Swain, Utah State — 20:37.9 Taylor Rohatinsky, BYU — 20:40.5 Annastasia Peters, Utah — 20:43.7 Addy Ritzenhein, Northern Arizona — 20:48.0 Ella Johnson, Air Force — 20:49.6 Millie Wilcox, Utah — 20:50.3 Faith Ngetich, New Mexico — 20:50.8 Sarah Ellis, Utah State — 20:50.8 Holly Barker, Colorado — 20:53.4 Adrianna Buitelaar, Colorado — 21:01.8 Li-Mari Dekker, New Mexico — 21:03.1 Tessa Buswell, BYU — 21:03.2 Claire Engelhardt, Wyoming — 21:04.7 Anna Harden, Air Force — 21:06.0 Catherine Garrison, Colorado State — 21:08.0 Reagan Doman, Utah Valley — 21:09.9 Saga Hagelin, Weber State — 21:12.4 Nia Allison, New Mexico State — 21:15.9 Marika Couture, Utah — 21:19.6 Muriel Jones, Wyoming — 21:20.5 Bella Jacobsen, Colorado — 21:22.6 Rowan Saacke, Colorado — 21:25.1 Annie Kaul, Montana State — 21:29.3 Eva Koos, Montana State — 21:29.6 Mia Torrecillas, New Mexico — 21:32.4 Rebecca O'Keefe, Utah — 21:32.7 Makenzie McRae, Northern Arizona — 21:34.1 Ayala Harris, Northern Arizona — 21:34.6 Lily Mather, Texas Tech — 21:35.0 Hailey Uhre, Wyoming — 21:36.1 Brie Smith, Utah State — 21:38.7 Lily Alder, BYU — 21:39.0 Niamh Motley, Montana State — 21:39.8

2026 NCAA Cross Country Mountain Regional Men's Individual Results

Titus Kimaru, Texas Tech — 28:41.9 Collins Kiprotich, New Mexico — 28:50.2 Pasanjo Kitonga, New Mexico — 28:51.9 Dominic Serem, Colorado — 28:52.6 Vincent Chirchir, New Mexico — 29:02.8 Evans Kiplagat, New Mexico — 29:04.9 Isaac Hedengren, BYU — 29:12.2 Tayvon Kitchen, BYU — 29:15.7 Jake Liebert, Colorado — 29:17.7 Isaiah Givens, Colorado — 29:17.8 Jack Graffeo, Colorado — 29:19.6 Dalton Mortensen, BYU — 29:21.4 Tanner Newkirk, Colorado — 29:24.5 Dean Casey, Colorado — 29:24.8 Thomas Croshaw, New Mexico State — 29:34.2 Erik Le Roux, Northern Arizona — 29:35.3 Ethan Godsey, Northern Arizona — 29:36.7 James Corrigan, BYU — 29:40.6 Rheinhardt Harrison, Northern Arizona — 29:44.4 Lukas Haug, Colorado — 29:45.1 Bryce Denton, Air Force — 29:47.1 Sila Kiplagat, Utah Valley — 29:50.7 Habi Wetzel, Wyoming — 29:51.2 Lukas Kiprop, New Mexico — 29:55.2 Jefferson McMullin, BYU — 30:00.9 Ford Washburn, Northern Arizona — 30:00.9 Malachi Schoenherr, BYU — 30:05.0 Derebe Ayele, Northern Arizona — 30:09.1 David Sliwinski, Air Force — 30:14.9 Iker Sanchez, Northern Arizona — 30:16.5 Matthew Giardina, New Mexico — 30:19.5 Solomon Holden-Betts, Wyoming — 30:20.3 Logan Garnica, Utah State — 30:21.6 Sam Ells, Montana State — 30:23.9 AJ Ringert, Montana State — 30:24.9 Josh Armstrong, Utah State — 30:27.9 Brenton Maddox, Air Force — 30:30.7 Logan Peel, Southern Utah — 30:31.4 Matthew Edwards, Air Force — 30:32.2 Terrance Allen, Air Force — 30:34.4 Nathan Kapel, UTEP — 30:40.1 Jed Megargel, Utah State — 30:40.6 Luke Mest, Montana — 30:43.6 Eli Boppart, Montana State — 30:46.3 Quinn Newman, Montana State — 30:48.8 Austin Key, Nevada — 30:49.8 Tyler Spencer, Weber State — 30:51.7 Joseph McKee, Utah State — 30:54.9 Jayden Holdsworth, Utah State — 30:57.8 Ryan Harrington, Montana State — 31:02.7

2026 NCAA Cross Country Mountain Regional Team Results

Women's 6K

New Mexico — 45 points Northern Arizona — 67 BYU — 81 Utah — 100 Colorado — 103 Wyoming — 183 Utah State — 214 Utah Valley — 228 Montana State — 248 Air Force — 261 Colorado State — 331 Weber State — 345 New Mexico State — 364 Texas Tech — 376 Southern Utah — 378 Nevada — 486

Men's 10K

New Mexico — 35 points Colorado — 42 BYU — 65 Northern Arizona — 101 Air Force — 161 Utah State — 203 Montana State — 203 Wyoming — 245 Utah Valley — 273 Colorado State — 287 Weber State — 302 Southern Utah — 319 New Mexico State — 350 Nevada — 377 UTEP — 388 Montana — 391

When and Where Is The NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships 2026

The NCAA Cross Country Championships are on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The meet airs on ESPNU.

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